Sophomore corner Mario Love Jr. from Hough High in Cornelius, N.C., will be one of the most heavily recruited players in the state’s 2021 class. He already has offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State and Tennessee, among others.

With heavy competition, the Wolfpack will try to find any edge it can in his recruitment, and it turns out it has one it can use: familiarity with current players.