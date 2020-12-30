Cary Angeline to enter 2021 NFL Draft after Gator Bowl
NC State Wolfpack football fifth-year senior tight end Cary Angeline announced he will forgo his extra year of eligibility next season and will enter the 2021 NFL Draft following the bowl game.
The Pack is set to play Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. on Saturday, Jan. 2 at noon on ESPN.
Angeline had the second-most receiving touchdowns (6) on the Wolfpack in 11 contests during the 2020 regular season. He reeled in 27 receptions for 412 yards.
thank you for everything wpn❤️ pic.twitter.com/lMUkXRevhm— Cary (@caryangeline610) December 30, 2020
The 6-7, 250-pounder led the Wolfpack with five touchdown receptions in 2019.
In 26 games over three seasons at NC State, Angeline reeled in 61 receptions for 96- yards and 12 touchdowns.
Angeline transferred to NC State from Southern California as a sophomore and sat out for the first two contests in 2018 as a redshirt sophomore due to transfer rules.
The Wolfpacker will have more on this developing story as more information becomes available.
