NC State Wolfpack football fifth-year senior tight end Cary Angeline announced he will forgo his extra year of eligibility next season and will enter the 2021 NFL Draft following the bowl game.

The Pack is set to play Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. on Saturday, Jan. 2 at noon on ESPN.

Angeline had the second-most receiving touchdowns (6) on the Wolfpack in 11 contests during the 2020 regular season. He reeled in 27 receptions for 412 yards.