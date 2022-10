Ona (W.Va.) Cabell Midland junior linebacker Cannon Lewis has been itching to verbally commit to NC State for weeks.

Lewis has unofficially visited NC State three different times and camped last June for a fourth visit to Raleigh. He knew after attending the Texas Tech at NC State game Sept. 17 that playing for the Wolfpack was a likely conclusion.

Lewis committed to NC State over offers from Marshall, Toledo and Eastern Kentucky, and can play either middle linebacker or strongside linebacker