The Wolfpack landed junior middle linebacker Cannon Lewis , who had earned a scholarship June 4, shortly after camping.

NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson has deep roots to West Virginia, and that paid off with a commitment Monday night.

The 6-foot-1 1/2, 207-pound middle linebacker from Ona (W.Va.) Cabell Midland High attended NC State’s camp and clocked 4.65 seconds in the 40-yard dash and had a 29.5-inch vertical jump during the testing portion. He had previously attended a Wolfpack Junior Day recruiting event Jan. 31, and returned for a game this fall.

Lewis picked NC State over offers from Marshall, Toledo and Eastern Kentucky.

Gibson was born in Van, W.Va. He coached defensive backs at West Virginia from 2001-2007, was rehired and coached various positions from 2013-18. He also coached high school football in the state and at Glenville State and West Virginia Tech.

Cabell Midland is off to a 5-3 start this season with one regular season game remaining.