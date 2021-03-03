NC State's originally scheduled regular-season finale against Virginia Tech has been canceled due to COVID problems within the Hokies program.

The Wolfpack will face Notre Dame tonight in South Bend at 7:00 p.m. in what could be its last game of the regular season.

While the odds are admittedly low, the Pack still has a path towards an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament if it can continue building on its current four-game win streak.

The loss of the Virginia Tech game hurts because NC State desperately needs quality wins if it wants any shot of being in the conversation on Selection Sunday. The Hokies would have provided an opportunity for the Wolfpack to earn its third win this season over a team likely going to the NCAA Tournament.

NC State will work with the ACC to see if additional replacement options are available this weekend before the Pack heads to Greensboro for the ACC Tournament next week.

Here's a list of candidates that aren't playing this weekend that could make sense: