Montreal, Canada, junior linebacker Antoine Deslauriers is living the dream after moving to the United States.

Deslauriers landed at Rabun Gap (Ga.) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, helping them reach the NCISAA Division I title game, falling to Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day. The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder has been blowing up in recruiting, and was offered by NC State on Oct. 3.

Deslauriers recalled talking to NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson for the first time after he was offered.