New NC State senior commit Camren Hayes could be in a prime position of being a four-year starter for the Wolfpack.

Senior point guard Markell Johnson will move on to professional basketball this season, and Hayes will have the chance to make an immediate impact for NCSU head coach Kevin Keatts. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder, who verbally committed to NCSU last Friday, is ranked No. 47 overall in the country in the class of 2020 by Rivals.com. The four-star prospect was first evaluated during the spring and summer of his sophomore year while playing with CP3 16s, and then again his junior year.