Chapin (S.C.) High running back Bennett Galloway knew that he could run a hand-time 40-yard dash in the 4.4-to-4.5-second range. Thus he was not surprised when he ran good times at NC State’s summer camp.

However, on the shuttle he was actually worried that he might have slipped. Instead, he posted blistering times under 4.0 seconds. That caught NC State’s attention, but it was also why the Wolfpack was working to get him to camp, working through his high school coach Justin Gentry.

“Coach Gentry has been talking to my dad and told him they were really asking about me and wanted me to come up,” Galloway noted.

Galloway made the trip to the camp on June 12 with his grandfather. Things started to move quickly when Wolfpack running backs coach Kurt Roper asked them to stick around for a tour when camp was over.

“I wasn’t expecting an offer when he told me he wanted me to tour the facilities,” Galloway claimed. “I was just thinking that I’ll go see what he says.

“When he pulled me into Coach Doeren’s office, I was like, ‘Whoa.’”