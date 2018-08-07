New London (N.C.) North Stanly senior defensive tackle C.J. Clark can’t pin-point exactly when he knew NC State was the place for him, but it was a gradual feeling.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Clark is part of a trio of talented defensive linemen who dream of wrecking havoc for the Wolfpack defense in the future. Clark, Roxboro (N.C.) Person defensive tackle Joshua Harris and Clayton (N.C.) High defensive end Savion Jackson are all Rivals.com four-star prospects. They made it easier on each other by knowing they’d end up together in Raleigh.

Clark announced his college decision June 18, and has enjoyed the calmness that has come with it. He picked NCSU over North Carolina and Georgia, plus offers from Alabama, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee, among others.