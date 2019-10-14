The Wolfpacker tracks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after six games, during which NC State is 4-2.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions):

Sophomore: 132-230-1,420-6-2

Freshman: 5-8-77-0-0

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns):

Senior: 2-47-0 (4.6 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 9-43-0 (4.2 percent)

Sophomore: 84-242-6 (23.5 percent)

Freshman: 124-696-5 (67.7 percent)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns):

Senior: 20-183-1 (14.6 percent of catches, 12.2 percent of yards)

Junior: 52-612-3 (38.0 percent, 40.9 percent)

Sophomore: 28-344-1 (20.4 percent/23.0 percent)

Freshman: 37-358-1 (27.0 percent/23.9 percent)

Touchdowns responsible:

Senior: 1 (1 receiving)

Junior: 3 (3 receiving)

Sophomore: 14 (6 rushing, 6 passing, 1 receiving, 1 punt return)

Freshman: 6 (5 rushing, 1 receiving)

All-purpose yards:

Senior: 239 (8.3 percent)

Junior: 655 (22.7 percent)

Sophomore: 741 (25.7 percent)

Freshman: 1,250 (43.3 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 300 (12.3 percent)

Junior: 1,188 (48.6 percent)

Sophomore: 658 (26.9 percent)

Freshman: 297 (12.2 percent)

Knockdown blocks:

Senior: 4

Junior: 11

Sophomore: 5

Freshman: 2

Pancakes:

Senior: 7

Junior: 24

Sophomore: 13

Freshman: 23

Sacks allowed:

Senior: 0

Junior: 3

Sophomore: 1

Freshman: 2

Tackles:

Senior: 96 (24.1 percent)

Junior: 99 (24.9 percent)

Sophomore: 136 (34.3 percent)

Freshman: 67 (16.8 percent)

Sacks:

Senior: 9.5

Junior: 5.5

Sophomore: 9.5

Freshman: 1.5

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 11.5

Junior: 10.0

Sophomore: 17.5

Freshman: 8.0

Interceptions:

Senior: 0

Junior: 2

Sophomore: 0

Freshman: 1

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Senior: 0/1

Junior: 0/0

Sophomore: 4/0

Freshman: 0/1

Pass breakups:

Senior: 7

Junior: 5

Sophomore: 9

Freshman: 4

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 12

Junior: 0

Sophomore: 7

Freshman: 3