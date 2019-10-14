By the numbers: NC State football production by class
The Wolfpacker tracks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after six games, during which NC State is 4-2.
Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions):
Sophomore: 132-230-1,420-6-2
Freshman: 5-8-77-0-0
Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns):
Senior: 2-47-0 (4.6 percent of rushing yards)
Junior: 9-43-0 (4.2 percent)
Sophomore: 84-242-6 (23.5 percent)
Freshman: 124-696-5 (67.7 percent)
Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns):
Senior: 20-183-1 (14.6 percent of catches, 12.2 percent of yards)
Junior: 52-612-3 (38.0 percent, 40.9 percent)
Sophomore: 28-344-1 (20.4 percent/23.0 percent)
Freshman: 37-358-1 (27.0 percent/23.9 percent)
Touchdowns responsible:
Senior: 1 (1 receiving)
Junior: 3 (3 receiving)
Sophomore: 14 (6 rushing, 6 passing, 1 receiving, 1 punt return)
Freshman: 6 (5 rushing, 1 receiving)
All-purpose yards:
Senior: 239 (8.3 percent)
Junior: 655 (22.7 percent)
Sophomore: 741 (25.7 percent)
Freshman: 1,250 (43.3 percent)
Offensive line snaps:
Senior: 300 (12.3 percent)
Junior: 1,188 (48.6 percent)
Sophomore: 658 (26.9 percent)
Freshman: 297 (12.2 percent)
Knockdown blocks:
Senior: 4
Junior: 11
Sophomore: 5
Freshman: 2
Pancakes:
Senior: 7
Junior: 24
Sophomore: 13
Freshman: 23
Sacks allowed:
Senior: 0
Junior: 3
Sophomore: 1
Freshman: 2
Tackles:
Senior: 96 (24.1 percent)
Junior: 99 (24.9 percent)
Sophomore: 136 (34.3 percent)
Freshman: 67 (16.8 percent)
Sacks:
Senior: 9.5
Junior: 5.5
Sophomore: 9.5
Freshman: 1.5
Tackles for loss:
Senior: 11.5
Junior: 10.0
Sophomore: 17.5
Freshman: 8.0
Interceptions:
Senior: 0
Junior: 2
Sophomore: 0
Freshman: 1
Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:
Senior: 0/1
Junior: 0/0
Sophomore: 4/0
Freshman: 0/1
Pass breakups:
Senior: 7
Junior: 5
Sophomore: 9
Freshman: 4
Quarterback pressures:
Senior: 12
Junior: 0
Sophomore: 7
Freshman: 3
Snaps count (game-by-game)
Quarterback
Redshirt sophomore Matthew McKay – 300 (65, 64, 89, 69, 13, DNP)
Redshirt sophomore Bailey Hockman – 174 (8, 24, DNP, 13, 70, 59)
Redshirt freshman Devin Leary – 14 (DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, 7, 7)
Running back
Freshman Zonovan Knight – 156 (28, 30, 41, 18, 9, 30)
Sophomore Ricky Person Jr. – 136 (20, 17, 28, 41, 30, INJ)
Freshman Jordan Houston – 102 (12, 13, 16, 13, 22, 26)
Redshirt freshman Trent Pennix – 67 (12, 14, 4, 4, 24. 9)
Redshirt junior Will Dabbs 11 (ST, 11, ST, ST, ST, ST)
Receiver
Junior Emeka Emezie – 344 (52, 57, 81, 63, 47, 44)
Redshirt freshman Devin Carter – 330 (19, 48, 79, 54, 76, 54)
Redshirt sophomore Thayer Thomas – 282 (41, 36, 68, 44, 49, 44)
Fifth-year senior Tabari Hines – 197 (23, 25, 35, 41, 32, 41)
Redshirt sophomore Max Fisher – 76 (16, 16, ST, 9, 31, 4)
Freshman Keyon Lesane – 56 (9, 13, 6, 11, 4, 13)
Freshman Cecil Powell – 32 (ST, 1, 1, 9, 21, INJ)
Redshirt junior C.J. Riley – 17 (17, Injured for season)
Redshirt junior Tyler Dabbs – 16 (6, 10, ST, ST, ST, ST)
Redshirt freshman Jasiah Provillon – 16 (11, 5, DNP, DNP, DNP)
Redshirt junior Eric Collins – 10 (2, 8, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP)
Redshirt freshman Justin Dunn – 6 (DNP, 6, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP)
Tight end
Redshirt junior Cary Angeline – 196 (36, 21, 22, 32, 42, 43)
Redshirt junior Dylan Parham – 153 (20, 32, 18, 32, 29, 22)
Redshirt junior Dylan Autenrieth – 125 (34, 54, 37, Injured for season)
Redshirt junior Thomas Ruocchio – 11 (ST, 11, ST, ST, ST, ST)
Offensive line
Redshirt sophomore Grant Gibson – 462 (71, 75, 89, 74, 87, 66)
Junior Joshua Fedd-Jackson – 450 (67, 67, 89, 74, 87, 66)
Redshirt junior Joe Sculthorpe – 418 (65, 64, 76, 60, 87, 66)
Redshirt junior Justin Witt – 306 (44, 38, 89, 61, 73, INJ)
Fifth-year senior Emanuel McGirt Jr. – 254 (46, 46, 59, 46, 28, 29)
Freshman Ikem Ekwonu – 241 (19, 50, 33, 31, 64, 44)
Redshirt sophomore Bryson Speas – 183 (34, 36, 13, 23, 18, 59)
Freshman Dylan McMahon – 38 (8, 24, DNP, 6, DNP, DNP)
Redshirt freshman Derrick Eason – 18 (2, 14, DNP, 1, DNP, 1)
Redshirt junior Justin Chase – 14 (2, 12, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP)
Redshirt sophomore Charles Fletcher – 12 (DNP, 12, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP)
Redshirt sophomore Liam Ryan – 1 (ST, DNP, DNP, 1, DNP, DNP)
Defensive end
Redshirt sophomore Ibrahim Kante – 155 (30, 20, 42, 32, 16, 15)
Fifth-year senior James Smith-Williams – 151 (47, 15, INJ, INJ, 43, 46)
Redshirt freshman Joseph Boletepeli – 94 (27, 22, INJ, 38, 7, DNP)
Freshman Savion Jackson – 93 (INJ, 17, 17, 31, 16, 12)
Sixth-year senior Deonte Holden – 82 (INJ, 10, 24, 18, 10, 20)
Redshirt sophomore Xavier Lyas –66 (10, 12, 7, 9, 10, 18)
Defensive tackle
Fifth-year senior Larrell Murchison – 300 (48, 20, 54, 56, 58, 64)
Sophomore Alim McNeill – 207 (31, 24, 34, 40, 33, 45)
Redshirt junior Val Martin – 164 (39, INJ, 34, 39, 34, 18)
Linebacker
Junior Louis Acceus – 325 (56, 35, 44, 70, 61, 69)
Redshirt sophomore Isaiah Moore – 314 (54, 36, 44, 61, 50, 69)
Redshirt junior Brock Miller – 219 (46, 27, 35, 57, 25, 29)
Redshirt freshman Payton Wilson – 164 (22, 11, 36, 22, 42, 31)
Freshman Drake Thomas – 120 (20, 11, 27, 27, 27, 8)
Redshirt freshman Calvin Hart Jr. – 101 (20, 12, 27, 18, 16, 8)
Safety
Sophomore Tanner Ingle – 424 (65, 41, 72, 89, 79, 78)
Fifth-year senior Jarius Morehead – 227 (48, 11, 66, 37, 41, 24)
Sophomore De’Von Graves – 215 (28, 36, 6, 52, 39, 54)
Redshirt junior Isaiah Stallings – 16 (11, 5, ST, ST, ST, ST)
Freshman Jakeen Harris – 5 (DNP, 5, ST, ST, ST, ST)
Freshman Khalid Martin – 4 (ST, 4, DNP, ST, ST, DNP)
Cornerback
Junior Chris Ingram – 378 (66, 41, 71, 89, 77, 34)
Senior Kishawn Miller – 260 (18, 14, 39, 71, 41, 77)
Sophomore Teshaun Smith – 153 (20, 36, 33, DNP, 17, 47)
Redshirt freshman Taiyon Palmer – 61 (ST, 6, ST, 26, 29, Injured for season)
Senior Nick McCloud – 59 (59, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ)
Redshirt freshman Malik Dunlap – 19 (ST, 6, ST, ST, ST, 13)
Nickel
Sophomore Tyler Baker-Williams – 227 (39, 25, 35, 46, 41, 41)
Fifth-year senior Stephen Griffin – 216 (39, 26, 38, 42, 35, 36)
Special teams only
Freshman cornerback Shyheim Battle
Freshman defensive tackle C.J. Clark
Redshirt sophomore nickel Cayman Czesak
Freshman defensive end Terrell Dawkins
Redshirt freshman corner Isaac Duffy
Sophomore kicker Christopher Dunn
Freshman nickel Jalen Frazier
Redshirt sophomore punter Trenton Gill
Freshman defensive tackle Joshua Harris
Freshman linebacker Jaylon Scott
Freshman long snapper Joe Shimko
Redshirt freshman linebacker Seth Williams
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook