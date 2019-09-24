The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after four games, during which NC State is 3-1.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)

Sophomore: 91-155-955-4-2

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 2-47-0 (5.6 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 9-43-0 (5.1 percent)

Sophomore: 68-254-6 (30.4 percent)

Freshman: 78-492-5 (58.9 percent)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 11-151-1 (12.1 percent of catches, 15.8 percent of yards)

Junior: 38-419-2 (41.8 percent, 43.9 percent)

Sophomore: 20-231-1 (22.0 percent/24.2 percent)

Freshman: 22-154-0 (24.2 percent/16.1 percent)

Touchdowns responsible

Senior: 1 (1 receiving)

Junior: 2 (2 receiving)

Sophomore: 12 (6 rushing, 4 passing, 1 receiving, 1 punt return)

Freshman: 5 (5 rushing)

All-purpose yards

Senior: 207 (9.9 percent)

Junior: 462 (22.0 percent)

Sophomore: 630 (30.0 percent)

Freshman: 801 (38.1 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 197 (12.1 percent)

Junior: 809 (49.9 percent)

Sophomore: 428 (26.4 percent)

Freshman: 188 (11.6 percent)

Knockdown blocks:

Senior: 3

Junior: 9

Sophomore: 4

Freshman: 1

Pancakes:

Senior: 6

Junior: 23

Sophomore: 11

Freshman: 17

Tackles:

Senior: 59 (23.0 percent)

Junior: 57 (22.2 percent)

Sophomore: 91 (35.5 percent)

Freshman: 49 (19.1 percent)

Sacks:

Senior: 3.5

Junior: 0.5

Sophomore: 5.5

Freshman: 0.5

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 5.0

Junior: 3.0

Sophomore: 9.5

Freshman: 4.5

Interceptions:

Junior: 2

Freshman: 1

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Senior: 0/1

Sophomore: 3/0

Freshman: 0/1

Pass breakups:

Senior: 6

Junior: 4

Sophomore: 8

Freshman: 2

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 8

Sophomore: 6

Freshman: 2