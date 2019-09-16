The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after three games, during which NC State is 2-1.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)

Sophomore: 72-121-770-4-0

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 2-47-0 (7.3 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 9-43-0 (6.6 percent)

Sophomore: 44-157-3 (24.3 percent)

Freshman: 63-400-5 (61.8 percent)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 9-129-1 (12.5 percent of catches, 16.8 percent of yards)

Junior: 34-372-2 (47.2 percent/48.3 percent)

Sophomore: 13-156-1 (18.1 percent/20.3 percent)

Freshman: 16-113-0 (22.2 percent/14.7 percent)

Touchdowns responsible

Senior: 1 (1 receiving)

Junior: 2 (2 receiving)

Sophomore: 8 (3 rushing, 4 passing, 1 receiving)

Freshman: 5 (5 rushing)

All-purpose yards

Senior: 185 (12.2 percent)

Junior: 415 (27.4 percent)

Sophomore: 354 (23.4 percent)

Freshman: 560 (37.0 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 151 (12.1 percent)

Junior: 614 (49.3 percent)

Sophomore: 330 (26.5 percent)

Freshman: 150 (12.0 percent)

Knockdown blocks:

Senior: 2

Junior: 9

Sophomore: 4

Freshman: 1

Pancakes:

Senior: 5

Junior: 18

Sophomore: 6

Freshman: 14

Tackles:

Senior: 47 (26.1 percent)

Junior: 37 (20.5 percent)

Sophomore: 60 (33.3 percent)

Freshman: 36 (20.0 percent)

Sacks:

Senior: 3.0

Sophomore: 4.5

Freshman: 0.5

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 3.0

Junior: 0.5

Sophomore: 8.0

Freshman: 3.5

Interceptions:

Junior: 1

Freshman: 1

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Senior: 0/1

Sophomore: 2/0

Freshman: 0/1

Pass breakups:

Senior: 5

Junior: 2

Sophomore: 7

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 6

Sophomore: 4

Freshman: 2