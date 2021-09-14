By the numbers: NC State production by class
Each week, The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after the first game, during which NC State is 1-0.
Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)
Junior: 0-1-0-0-1
Sophomore: 47-75-535-3-2
Freshman: 0-1-0-0-0
Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)
Junior: 24-124-2 (38.2 percent of yards)
Sophomore: 40-192-2 (59.1 percent)
Freshman: 1-9-0 (2.8 percent)
Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)
Senior: 14-186-0 (29.8 percent of catches, 31.4 percent of yards)
Junior: 14-94-2 (29.8 percent/17.6 percent)
Sophomore: 14-165-0 (29.8 percent/30.8 percent)
Freshman: 5-90-1 (10.6 percent/16.8 percent)
Touchdowns responsible
Junior: 4 (2 rushing, 2 receiving)
Sophomore: 5 (3 passing, 2 rushing)
Freshman: 1 (1 receiving)
All-purpose yards
Senior: 202 (22.0 percent)
Junior: 236 (25.7 percent)
Sophomore: 382 (41.7 percent)
Freshman: 99 (10.8 percent)
Offensive line snaps:
Senior: 124 (16.9 percent)
Junior: 225 (30.7 percent)
Sophomore: 187 (25.5 percent)
Freshman: 197 (26.9 percent)
Pancake Blocks
Senior: 1
Junior: 9
Sophomore: 20
Freshman: 6
Knockdown Blocks
Junior: 1
Sophomore: 5
Freshman: 2
Sacks Allowed
Junior: 1
Freshman: 1
Tackles:
Senior: 14 (10.3 percent)
Junior: 50 (36.8 percent)
Sophomore: 39 (28.7 percent)
Freshman: 33 (24.3 percent)
Sacks:
Sophomore: 1
Tackles for loss:
Senior: 1.5
Junior: 3.5
Sophomore: 4.0
Freshman: 1.0
Interceptions:
Senior: 1
Junior: 1
Sophomore: 1
Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:
Junior: 0/1
Pass breakups:
Junior: 5
Sophomore: 1
Freshman: 1
Quarterback pressures:
Junior: 5
Sophomore: 2
Freshman: 4
Participation and snaps (game-by-game in parenthesis)
Quarterback
Redshirt sophomore Devin Leary - 143 (66, 77)
Freshman Ben Finley - 2 (1, 1)
Running back
Junior Ricky Person Jr. – 68 (30, 38)
Sophomore Zonovan Knight - 64 (30, 34)
Sophomore Jordan Houston – 17 (8, 9)
Redshirt freshman Delbert Mimms - 1 (1, ST)
Receiver
Redshirt sophomore Devin Carter – 113 (47, 66)
Senior Emeka Emezie – 95 (38, 57)
Redshirt junior Thayer Thomas – 95 (31, 64)
Freshman Porter Rooks - 32 (15, 17)
Sophomore Keyon Lesane – 24 (13, 11)
Sixth-year senior C.J. Riley - 23 (11, 12)
Freshman Anthony Smith - 17 (8, 9)
Freshman Julian Gray - 9 (9, DNP)
Redshirt sophomore Michael Fox - 4 (4, DNP)
Redshirt sophomore Jasiah Provillon - 4 (4, DNP)
Freshman Jalen Coit - 1 (1, DNP)
Freshman Joshua Crabtree - 1 (1, DNP)
Tight end
Fifth-year senior Dylan Parham – 58 (41, 17)
Redshirt sophomore Trent Pennix - 45 (28, 17)
Redshirt freshman Christopher Toudle - 37 (20, 17)
Freshman Andrew Jayne - 1 (1, ST)
Redshirt freshman Kameron Walker - 1 (1, ST)
Offensive line
Sophomore Ikem Ekwonu – 145 (68, 77)
Redshirt junior Grant Gibson – 146 (68, 78)
Fifth-year senior Chandler Zavala - 124 (68, 56)
Redshirt freshman Dylan McMahon - 127 (49, 78)
Redshirt freshman Timothy McKay – 68 (36, 32)
Redshirt junior Bryson Speas – 79 (33, 46)
Redshirt sophomore Derrick Eason - 41 (20, 21)
Redshirt sophomore Anthony Belton - 1 (1, DNP)
Freshman Lyndon Cooper - 1 (1, DNP)
Freshman Patrick Matan - 1 (1, DNP)
Defensive line
Fifth-year senior Daniel Joseph - 83 (34, 49)
Redshirt freshman C.J. Clark - 72 (26, 46)
Sophomore Savion Jackson - 72 (30, 42)
Redshirt junior Cory Durden - 57 (29, 28)
Freshman Davin Vann - 38 (16, 22)
Redshirt junior Danny Blakeman - 19 (19, ST)
Redshirt freshman Josh Harris - 15 (15, DNP)
Freshman Claude Larkins - 15 (15, DNP)
Redshirt junior Ibrahim Kante – 13 (7, 6)
Linebacker
Redshirt junior Isaiah Moore – 102 (45, 57)
Sophomore Drake Thomas – 100 (39, 61)
Sophomore Jaylon Scott - 72 (33, 39)
Redshirt freshman Payton Wilson – 51 (30, 21)
Redshirt junior Vi Jones - 35 (28, 7)
Freshman Devon Betty - 20 (17, 3)
Safety
Junior Tanner Ingle – 116 (50, 66)
Senior Cyrus Fagan - 50 (26, 24)
Sophomore Jakeen Harris - 68 (25, 43)
Redshirt sophomore Rakeim Ashford – 16 (16, ST)
Freshman Devan Boykin - 8 (7, 1)
Redshirt freshman Khalid Martin - 8 (8, ST)
Cornerback
Redshirt junior Derrek Pitts Jr. - 88 (24, 64)
Redshirt freshman Shyheim Battle - 82 (18, 64)
Senior Chris Ingram - 39 (39, DNP)
Freshman Aydan White - 34 (27, 7)
Junior Teshaun Smith – 26 (26, ST)
Nickel
Junior Tyler Baker-Williams – 109 (41, 68)
Freshman Joshua Pierre-Louis - 26 (26, ST)
Special teams only
Junior kicker Christopher Dunn
Redshirt sophomore receiver Justin Dunn
Redshirt junior Max Fisher
Redshirt sophomore punter Trenton Gill
Redshirt freshman running back DeMarcus Jones
Sophomore long snapper Joe Shimko
Redshirt freshman nickel Nicholas Treco
