 By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-14 07:31:41 -0500') }}

By the numbers: NC State production by class

Matt Carter
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Each week, The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after the first game, during which NC State is 1-0.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)

Junior: 0-1-0-0-1

Sophomore: 47-75-535-3-2

Freshman: 0-1-0-0-0

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)

Junior: 24-124-2 (38.2 percent of yards)

Sophomore: 40-192-2 (59.1 percent)

Freshman: 1-9-0 (2.8 percent)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 14-186-0 (29.8 percent of catches, 31.4 percent of yards)

Junior: 14-94-2 (29.8 percent/17.6 percent)

Sophomore: 14-165-0 (29.8 percent/30.8 percent)

Freshman: 5-90-1 (10.6 percent/16.8 percent)

Touchdowns responsible

Junior: 4 (2 rushing, 2 receiving)

Sophomore: 5 (3 passing, 2 rushing)

Freshman: 1 (1 receiving)

All-purpose yards

Senior: 202 (22.0 percent)

Junior: 236 (25.7 percent)

Sophomore: 382 (41.7 percent)

Freshman: 99 (10.8 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 124 (16.9 percent)

Junior: 225 (30.7 percent)

Sophomore: 187 (25.5 percent)

Freshman: 197 (26.9 percent)

Pancake Blocks

Senior: 1

Junior: 9

Sophomore: 20

Freshman: 6

Knockdown Blocks

Junior: 1

Sophomore: 5

Freshman: 2

Sacks Allowed

Junior: 1

Freshman: 1

Tackles:

Senior: 14 (10.3 percent)

Junior: 50 (36.8 percent)

Sophomore: 39 (28.7 percent)

Freshman: 33 (24.3 percent)

Sacks:

Sophomore: 1

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 1.5

Junior: 3.5

Sophomore: 4.0

Freshman: 1.0

Interceptions:

Senior: 1

Junior: 1

Sophomore: 1

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Junior: 0/1

Pass breakups:

Junior: 5

Sophomore: 1

Freshman: 1

Quarterback pressures:

Junior: 5

Sophomore: 2

Freshman: 4

Participation and snaps (game-by-game in parenthesis)

Quarterback

Redshirt sophomore Devin Leary - 143 (66, 77)

Freshman Ben Finley - 2 (1, 1)

Running back

Junior Ricky Person Jr. – 68 (30, 38)

Sophomore Zonovan Knight - 64 (30, 34)

Sophomore Jordan Houston – 17 (8, 9)

Redshirt freshman Delbert Mimms - 1 (1, ST)

Receiver

Redshirt sophomore Devin Carter – 113 (47, 66)

Senior Emeka Emezie – 95 (38, 57)

Redshirt junior Thayer Thomas – 95 (31, 64)

Freshman Porter Rooks - 32 (15, 17)

Sophomore Keyon Lesane – 24 (13, 11)

Sixth-year senior C.J. Riley - 23 (11, 12)

Freshman Anthony Smith - 17 (8, 9)

Freshman Julian Gray - 9 (9, DNP)

Redshirt sophomore Michael Fox - 4 (4, DNP)

Redshirt sophomore Jasiah Provillon - 4 (4, DNP)

Freshman Jalen Coit - 1 (1, DNP)

Freshman Joshua Crabtree - 1 (1, DNP)

Tight end

Fifth-year senior Dylan Parham – 58 (41, 17)

Redshirt sophomore Trent Pennix - 45 (28, 17)

Redshirt freshman Christopher Toudle - 37 (20, 17)

Freshman Andrew Jayne - 1 (1, ST)

Redshirt freshman Kameron Walker - 1 (1, ST)

Offensive line

Sophomore Ikem Ekwonu – 145 (68, 77)

Redshirt junior Grant Gibson – 146 (68, 78)

Fifth-year senior Chandler Zavala - 124 (68, 56)

Redshirt freshman Dylan McMahon - 127 (49, 78)

Redshirt freshman Timothy McKay – 68 (36, 32)

Redshirt junior Bryson Speas – 79 (33, 46)

Redshirt sophomore Derrick Eason - 41 (20, 21)

Redshirt sophomore Anthony Belton - 1 (1, DNP)

Freshman Lyndon Cooper - 1 (1, DNP)

Freshman Patrick Matan - 1 (1, DNP)

Defensive line

Fifth-year senior Daniel Joseph - 83 (34, 49)

Redshirt freshman C.J. Clark - 72 (26, 46)

Sophomore Savion Jackson - 72 (30, 42)

Redshirt junior Cory Durden - 57 (29, 28)

Freshman Davin Vann - 38 (16, 22)

Redshirt junior Danny Blakeman - 19 (19, ST)

Redshirt freshman Josh Harris - 15 (15, DNP)

Freshman Claude Larkins - 15 (15, DNP)

Redshirt junior Ibrahim Kante – 13 (7, 6)

Linebacker

Redshirt junior Isaiah Moore – 102 (45, 57)

Sophomore Drake Thomas – 100 (39, 61)

Sophomore Jaylon Scott - 72 (33, 39)

Redshirt freshman Payton Wilson – 51 (30, 21)

Redshirt junior Vi Jones - 35 (28, 7)

Freshman Devon Betty - 20 (17, 3)

Safety

Junior Tanner Ingle – 116 (50, 66)

Senior Cyrus Fagan - 50 (26, 24)

Sophomore Jakeen Harris - 68 (25, 43)

Redshirt sophomore Rakeim Ashford – 16 (16, ST)

Freshman Devan Boykin - 8 (7, 1)

Redshirt freshman Khalid Martin - 8 (8, ST)

Cornerback

Redshirt junior Derrek Pitts Jr. - 88 (24, 64)

Redshirt freshman Shyheim Battle - 82 (18, 64)

Senior Chris Ingram - 39 (39, DNP)

Freshman Aydan White - 34 (27, 7)

Junior Teshaun Smith – 26 (26, ST)

Nickel

Junior Tyler Baker-Williams – 109 (41, 68)

Freshman Joshua Pierre-Louis - 26 (26, ST)

Special teams only

Junior kicker Christopher Dunn

Redshirt sophomore receiver Justin Dunn

Redshirt junior Max Fisher

Redshirt sophomore punter Trenton Gill

Redshirt freshman running back DeMarcus Jones

Sophomore long snapper Joe Shimko

Redshirt freshman nickel Nicholas Treco

——

{{ article.author_name }}