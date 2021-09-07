By the numbers: NC State production by class

Each week, The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after the first game, during which NC State is 1-0.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)

Sophomore: 17-26-232-2-1

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)

Junior: 26-105-2 (35.8 percent of yards)

Sophomore: 23-179-2 (61.1 percent)

Freshman: 1-9-0 (3.1 percent)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 6-83-0 (35.3 percent of catches, 35.8 percent of yards)

Junior: 4-46-1 (23.5 percent/19.8 percent)

Sophomore: 4-71-0 (23.5 percent/30.6 percent)

Freshman: 3-32-1 (5.9 percent/13.8 percent)

Touchdowns responsible

Junior: 3 (2 rushing, 1 receiving)

Sophomore: 4 (2 passing, 2 rushing)

Freshman: 1 (1 receiving)

All-purpose yards

Senior: 99 (17.0 percent)

Junior: 169 (28.9 percent)

Sophomore: 275 (47.1 percent)

Freshman: 41 (7.0 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 68 (19.7 percent)

Junior: 101 (29.3 percent)

Sophomore: 89 (25.8 percent)

Freshman: 87 (25.2 percent)

Pancake Blocks

Senior: 1

Junior: 1

Sophomore: 11

Freshman: 4

Knockdown Blocks

Sophomore: 3

Freshman: 1

Sacks Allowed

None

Tackles:

Senior: 9 (13.2 percent)

Junior: 24 (35.2 percent)

Sophomore: 19 (27.9 percent)

Freshman: 16 (23.5 percent)

Sacks:

None

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 0.5

Junior: 3.5

Sophomore: 3.0

Interceptions:

Senior: 1

Junior: 1

Sophomore: 1

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

None

Pass breakups:

Junior: 2

Sophomore: 1

Freshman: 1

Quarterback pressures:

Junior: 5

Sophomore: 2

Freshman: 3