 By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-26 07:37:37 -0600') }} football Edit

By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

After each game, The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class.

Here is the breakdown after the regular season, during which NC State is 8-3.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)

Junior: 146-230-1,853-14-8

Sophomore: 66-110-890-8-2

Freshman: 13-20-143-1-2

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 1-5-0 (0.3 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 197-631-7 (42.0 percent)

Sophomore: 188-874-11 (58.2 percent)

Freshman: 4- -8-0 (-0.5)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 80-1,244-12 (35.6 percent of catches, 43.1 percent of yards)

Junior: 57-645-7 (25.3 percent/22.3 percent)

Sophomore: 58-639-3 (25.7 percent/22.1 percent)

Freshman: 30-358-1 (13.3 percent/12.4 percent)

Touchdowns responsible

Senior: 12 (12 receiving)

Junior: 30 (7 rushing, 7 receiving, 14 passing, 1 defense, 1 special teams)

Sophomore: 23 (11 rushing, 3 receiving, 8 passing, 1 special teams)

Freshman: 2 (1 receiving, 1 passing)

All-purpose yards

Senior: 1,256 (24.8 percent)

Junior: 1,543 (30.5 percent)

Sophomore: 1,886 (37.3 percent)

Freshman: 371 (7.3 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 1,353 (33.8 percent)

Junior: 1,363 (34.1 percent)

Sophomore: 758 (19.0 percent)

Freshman: 525 (13.1 percent)

Knockdown blocks:

Senior: 15

Junior: 5

Sophomore: 19

Freshman: 1

Pancake blocks:

Senior: 26

Junior: 38

Sophomore: 46

Freshman: 14

Sacks allowed:

Senior: 9

Junior: 5.5

Sophomore: 6

Freshman: 3.5

Tackles:

Senior: 45 (5.3 percent)

Junior: 248 (29.2 percent)

Sophomore: 387 (45.6 percent)

Freshman: 169 (19.9 percent)

Sacks:

Senior: 6.5

Junior: 8.5

Sophomore: 11.5

Freshman: 5.5

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 11.5

Junior: 28.5

Sophomore: 32.0

Freshman: 13.0

Interceptions:

Junior: 2

Sophomore: 5

Freshman: 3

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Junior: 3/2

Sophomore: 3/0

Freshman: 2/1

Pass breakups:

Junior: 13

Sophomore: 22

Freshman: 1

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 6

Junior: 14

Sophomore: 13

Freshman: 6

NC State Wolfpack football linebacker Payton Williams
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson led the ACC in tackles. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Participation and snaps (game-by-game)

Quarterback

Redshirt junior Bailey Hockman - 545 (72, 47, DNP, DNP, 21, 33, 63, 78, 75, 82, 74)

Redshirt sophomore Devin Leary - 231 (DNP, 32, 75, 72, 52, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ)

Freshman Ben Finley - 33 (DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, 33, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP)

Running back

Junior Ricky Person Jr. – 38 (30, 32, 50, 29, 42, 11, 31, 36, 38, 47, 38)

Sophomore Zonovan Knight - 309 (17, 26, 27, 31, 28, 27, 33, 33, 40, 25, 22)

Sophomore Jordan Houston – 141 (29, 24, 16, 12, 11, 18, 4, 5, ST, 9, 13)

Redshirt freshman Delbert Mimms - 13 (ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, 13, ST, ST, ST)

Redshirt sophomore Trent Pennix - 7 (ST, ST, ST, 4, ST, INJ, ST, ST, ST, ST, 3)

Receiver

Redshirt sophomore Devin Carter – 545 (37, 47, 59, 39, 45, 31, 48, 48, 70, 78, 43)

Senior Emeka Emezie – 561 (35, 34, 65, 46, 66, 32, 59, 52, 30, 82, 60)

Redshirt junior Thayer Thomas – 435 (35, 37, 41, 29, 37, 24, 30, 49, 47, 63, 43)

Fifth-year senior C.J. Riley - 278 (INJ, 22, 24, 24, 26, 29, 24, 41, 50, 1, 37)

Freshman Porter Rooks - 275 (29, 32, 23, 17, 24, 27, 31, 23, 23, 11, 35)

Sophomore Keyon Lesane – 72 (11, 18, 13, 7, ST, 17, DNP, DNP, 4, 2, INJ)

Redshirt sophomore Jasiah Provillon - 64 (36, 22, 6, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ, DNP, DNP, DNP)

Redshirt freshman Chris Toudle - 39 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 19, 5, 9, ST, 3, DNP, ST, 3)

Freshman Anthony Smith - 31 (DNP, 4, 2, DNP, ST, 12, ST, 10, 3, ST, DNP)

Redshirt junior Max Fisher – 30 (20, 10, moved to safety)

Freshman Christopher Scott Jr. - 10 (DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, 10, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP)

Redshirt sophomore Justin Dunn - 7 (ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, 7, ST, INJ, INJ, ST, ST)

Tight end

Fifth-year senior Cary Angeline – 487 (27, 34, 37, 24, 32, 52, 52, 55, 62, 59, 53)

Fifth-year senior Dylan Parham – 188 (18, 18, 32, INJ, 31, 11, 10, 20, 11, 20, 17)

Fifth-year senior Dylan Autenrieth – 166 (27, 22, 32, 42, 11, 2, INJ, INJ, 6, 10, 14)

Fifth-year senior Thomas Ruocchio - 33 (3, ST, ST, 20, ST, 1, 5, 3, ST, ST, 1)

Freshman Andrew Jayne - 3 (DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, 3, ST, ST, ST, ST, ST)

Offensive line

Redshirt junior Grant Gibson – 802 (72, 77, 83, 69, 72, 67, 65, 75, 72, 81, 69)

Fifth-year senior Joe Sculthorpe – 789 (72, 76, 83, 69, 72, 67, 65, 68, 70, 78, 69)

Sophomore Ikem Ekwonu – 755 (56, 61, 83, 69, 72, 55, 65, 74, 70, 81, 69)

Redshirt junior Bryson Speas – 561 (16, 30, 83, 66, 72, 67, 65, 56, 38, 32, 36)

Redshirt freshman Dylan McMahon - 475 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 30, 54, 67, 37, 67, 70, 81, 69)

Fifth-year senior Justin Witt – 326 (72, 62, INJ, INJ, INJ, 14, 29, 31, 33, 52, 33)

Sixth-year senior Tyrone Riley – 238 (49, 51, 81, 39, 18, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ)

Redshirt freshman Timothy McKay – 50 (23, 25, 2, Injured for season)

Redshirt sophomore Derrick Eason - 3 (DNP, ST, ST, 3, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ)

Defensive line

Junior Alim McNeill – 493 (44, 38, 57, 51, 43, 42, 44, 30, 45, 40, 48)

Redshirt freshman Terrell Dawkins - 430 (32, 25, 34, 49, 46, 41, 47, 34, 46, 45, 31)

Fifth-year senior Daniel Joseph - 437 (53, 35, 44, DNP, 24, 28, 52, 50, 50, 50, 51)

Redshirt freshman C.J. Clark - 382 (33, 23, 36, 41, 36, 34, 45, 37, 29, 32, 36)

Sophomore Savion Jackson - 372 (40, 36, 44, 38, 21, 41, 48, 29, 26, 21, 28)

Redshirt junior Ibrahim Kante – 305 (55, 25, 38, 48, 43, 35, 24, 9, 8, 5, 15)

Fifth-year senior Val Martin - 179 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 30, 16, 22, 10, 16, 22, 22, 41)

Freshman Nick Booker-Brown - 49 (4, DNP, 6, 24, 3, 12, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP)

Freshman Davin Vann - 18 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 7, 3, 6, DNP, 2, DNP, DNP, DNP)

Redshirt freshman Joshua Harris - 14 (DNP, DNP, 7, 5, INJ, 2, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP)

Redshirt junior Danny Blakeman - 9 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 6, DNP, 3, INJ, INJ, INJ, DNP, DNP)

Linebacker

Redshirt junior Isaiah Moore – 721 (70, 48, 76, 65, 65, 64, 84, 49, 66, 63, 71)

Redshirt freshman Payton Wilson – 691 (58, INJ, 83, 80, 74, 60, 87, 52, 72, 72, 53)

Sophomore Drake Thomas – 554 (65, 32, 65, 60, 49, 64, INJ, 42, 56, 63, 58)

Redshirt junior Vi Jones - 382 (22, 39, 48, 44, 33, 26, 90, 27, 20, 9, 24)

Redshirt sophomore Calvin Hart Jr. – 155 (27, 22, DNP, 20, 9, 28, 3, 17, ST, ST, 29)

Sophomore Jaylon Scott - 75 (10, 10, 11, 9, 9, 23, ST, ST, 1, ST, 2)

Freshman Devon Betty - 6 (ST, 5, ST, ST, ST, 1, ST, ST, ST, DNP, DNP)

Redshirt sophomore Seth Williams - 1 (ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, 1, ST, ST, ST, ST)

Safety

Sophomore Jakeen Harris - 781 (86, 60, 75, 98, 15, 76, 85, 64, 74, 68, 80)

Junior Tanner Ingle – 261 (2, INJ, 54, 28, 39, INJ, INJ, INJ, 23, 68, 47)

Freshman Devan Boykin - 212 (1, 13, 21, 70, 44, 52, 5, 4, ST, 2, ST)

Redshirt sophomore Isaac Duffy - 166 (ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, 68, 12, ST, ST, 51, 2, 33)

Redshirt sophomore Rakeim Ashford – 114 (80, 34, Injured for season)

Redshirt freshman Khalid Martin - 20 (7, 13, Injured for season)

Redshirt junior Max Fisher - 4 (Receiver first two games, ST, ST, ST, 4, ST, ST, ST, INJ)

Cornerback

Redshirt freshman Shyheim Battle - 715 (75, 33, 60, 75, 63, 74, 58, 56, 73, 70, 78)

Sophomore Cecil Powell - 433 (42, 45, 28, 60, 42, 43, 41, 54, 73, 5, INJ)

Redshirt sophomore Malik Dunlap - 426 (16, 44, 83, 84, 59, 59, 43, 32, 6, DNP, left team)

Freshman Aydan White - 173 (ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, 6, DNP, DNP, 17, 66, 84)

Junior Teshaun Smith – 56 (56, Injured for season)

Nickel

Junior Tyler Baker-Williams – 676 (89, 56, DNP, DNP, 73, 77, 90, 68, 74, 68, 81)

Freshman Joshua Pierre-Louis - 317 (DNP, 4, 14, 73, 8, 43, 90, 69, DNP, 10, 6)

Redshirt sophomore Taiyon Palmer - 71 (DNP, DNP, 43, 22, DNP, DNP, ST, DNP, ST, DNP, 6)

Special teams only

Fifth-year senior receiver Eric Collins

Junior kicker Christopher Dunn

Redshirt sophomore punter Trenton Gill

Redshirt freshman running back DeMarcus Jones

Sophomore long snapper Joe Shimko

Redshirt freshman nickel Nicholas Treco

Redshirt freshman tight end Kameron Walker

Redshirt sophomore tight end Camden Woods

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}