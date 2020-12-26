After each game, The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class.

Here is the breakdown after the regular season, during which NC State is 8-3.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)

Junior: 146-230-1,853-14-8

Sophomore: 66-110-890-8-2

Freshman: 13-20-143-1-2

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 1-5-0 (0.3 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 197-631-7 (42.0 percent)

Sophomore: 188-874-11 (58.2 percent)

Freshman: 4- -8-0 (-0.5)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 80-1,244-12 (35.6 percent of catches, 43.1 percent of yards)

Junior: 57-645-7 (25.3 percent/22.3 percent)

Sophomore: 58-639-3 (25.7 percent/22.1 percent)

Freshman: 30-358-1 (13.3 percent/12.4 percent)

Touchdowns responsible

Senior: 12 (12 receiving)

Junior: 30 (7 rushing, 7 receiving, 14 passing, 1 defense, 1 special teams)

Sophomore: 23 (11 rushing, 3 receiving, 8 passing, 1 special teams)

Freshman: 2 (1 receiving, 1 passing)

All-purpose yards

Senior: 1,256 (24.8 percent)

Junior: 1,543 (30.5 percent)

Sophomore: 1,886 (37.3 percent)

Freshman: 371 (7.3 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 1,353 (33.8 percent)

Junior: 1,363 (34.1 percent)

Sophomore: 758 (19.0 percent)

Freshman: 525 (13.1 percent)

Knockdown blocks:

Senior: 15

Junior: 5

Sophomore: 19

Freshman: 1

Pancake blocks:

Senior: 26

Junior: 38

Sophomore: 46

Freshman: 14

Sacks allowed:

Senior: 9

Junior: 5.5

Sophomore: 6

Freshman: 3.5

Tackles:

Senior: 45 (5.3 percent)

Junior: 248 (29.2 percent)

Sophomore: 387 (45.6 percent)

Freshman: 169 (19.9 percent)

Sacks:

Senior: 6.5

Junior: 8.5

Sophomore: 11.5

Freshman: 5.5

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 11.5

Junior: 28.5

Sophomore: 32.0

Freshman: 13.0

Interceptions:

Junior: 2

Sophomore: 5

Freshman: 3

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Junior: 3/2

Sophomore: 3/0

Freshman: 2/1

Pass breakups:

Junior: 13

Sophomore: 22

Freshman: 1

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 6

Junior: 14

Sophomore: 13

Freshman: 6