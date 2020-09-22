Each week, The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after the first game, during which NC State is 1-0.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)

Junior: 17-24-193-2-1

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 1-5-0 (1.8 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 22-129-3 (45.3 percent)

Sophomore: 23-151-1 (53.0 percent)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 5-93-1 (29.4 percent of catches, 48.2 percent of yards)

Junior: 3-27-0 (17.6 percent/14.0 percent)

Sophomore: 8-74-1 (47.1 percent/38.3 percent)

Freshman: 1- -1-0 (5.9 percent/-0.5 percent)

Touchdowns responsible

Senior: 1 (1 receiving)

Junior: 5 (3 rushing, 2 passing)

Sophomore: 2 (1 rushing, 1 receiving)

All-purpose yards

Senior: 98 (19.5 percent)

Junior: 180 (35.9 percent)

Sophomore: 225 (44.8 percent)

Freshman: -1 (-0.1 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 193 (53.6 percent)

Junior: 88 (24.4 percent)

Sophomore: 56 (15.5 percent)

Freshman: 23 (6.4 percent)

Pancake Blocks

Senior: 3

Junior: 5

Sophomore: 4

Knockdown Blocks

Senior: 3

Freshman: 1

Sacks Allowed

Sophomore: 1

Tackles:

Senior: 6 (6.9 percent)

Junior: 24 (27.6 percent)

Sophomore: 51 (58.6 percent)

Freshman: 6 (6.9 percent)

Sacks:

Senior: 2.0

Junior: 1.0

Sophomore: 3.0

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 3.0

Junior: 4.0

Sophomore: 5.0

Interceptions:

None

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Junior: 2/1

Pass breakups:

Senior: 0

Junior: 1

Sophomore: 4

Freshman: 2

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 1

Freshman: 1