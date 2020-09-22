 By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-22 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

By the numbers: NC State production by class

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Each week, The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after the first game, during which NC State is 1-0.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)

Junior: 17-24-193-2-1

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 1-5-0 (1.8 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 22-129-3 (45.3 percent)

Sophomore: 23-151-1 (53.0 percent)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 5-93-1 (29.4 percent of catches, 48.2 percent of yards)

Junior: 3-27-0 (17.6 percent/14.0 percent)

Sophomore: 8-74-1 (47.1 percent/38.3 percent)

Freshman: 1- -1-0 (5.9 percent/-0.5 percent)

Touchdowns responsible

Senior: 1 (1 receiving)

Junior: 5 (3 rushing, 2 passing)

Sophomore: 2 (1 rushing, 1 receiving)

All-purpose yards

Senior: 98 (19.5 percent)

Junior: 180 (35.9 percent)

Sophomore: 225 (44.8 percent)

Freshman: -1 (-0.1 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 193 (53.6 percent)

Junior: 88 (24.4 percent)

Sophomore: 56 (15.5 percent)

Freshman: 23 (6.4 percent)

Pancake Blocks

Senior: 3

Junior: 5

Sophomore: 4

Knockdown Blocks

Senior: 3

Freshman: 1

Sacks Allowed

Sophomore: 1

Tackles:

Senior: 6 (6.9 percent)

Junior: 24 (27.6 percent)

Sophomore: 51 (58.6 percent)

Freshman: 6 (6.9 percent)

Sacks:

Senior: 2.0

Junior: 1.0

Sophomore: 3.0

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 3.0

Junior: 4.0

Sophomore: 5.0

Interceptions:

None

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Junior: 2/1

Pass breakups:

Senior: 0

Junior: 1

Sophomore: 4

Freshman: 2

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 1

Freshman: 1

Participation and snaps

Quarterback

Redshirt junior Bailey Hockman - 72

Running back

Junior Ricky Person Jr. – 30

Sophomore Jordan Houston – 29

Sophomore Zonovan Knight - 17

Receiver

Redshirt sophomore Devin Carter – 37

Redshirt sophomore Jasiah Provillon - 36

Senior Emeka Emezie – 35

Redshirt junior Thayer Thomas – 35

Freshman Porter Rooks - 29

Redshirt junior Max Fisher – 20

Sophomore Keyon Lesane – 11

Tight end

Fifth-year senior Cary Angeline – 27

Fifth-year senior Dylan Autenrieth – 27

Fifth-year senior Dylan Parham – 18

Fifth-year senior Thomas Ruocchio - 3

Offensive line

Redshirt junior Grant Gibson – 72

Fifth-year senior Joe Sculthorpe – 72

Fifth-year senior Justin Witt – 72

Sophomore Ikem Ekwonu – 56

Sixth-year senior Tyrone Riley – 49

Redshirt freshman Timothy McKay – 23

Redshirt junior Bryson Speas – 16

Defensive line

Redshirt junior Ibrahim Kante – 55

Fifth-year senior Daniel Joseph - 53

Junior Alim McNeill – 44

Sophomore Savion Jackson - 40

Redshirt freshman C.J. Clark - 33

Redshirt freshman Terrell Dawkins - 32

Freshman Nick Booker-Brown - 4

Linebacker

Redshirt junior Isaiah Moore – 70

Sophomore Drake Thomas – 65

Redshirt freshman Payton Wilson – 58

Redshirt sophomore Calvin Hart Jr. – 27

Redshirt junior Vi Jones - 22

Sophomore Jaylon Scott - 10

Safety

Sophomore Jakeen Harris - 86

Redshirt sophomore Rakeim Ashford – 80

Redshirt freshman Khalid Martin - 7

Junior Tanner Ingle – 2

Freshman Devan Boykin - 1

Cornerback

Redshirt freshman Shyheim Battle - 75

Junior Teshaun Smith – 56

Sophomore Cecil Powell - 42

Redshirt sophomore Malik Dunlap - 16

Nickel

Junior Tyler Baker-Williams – 89

Special teams only

Redshirt sophomore corner Isaac Duffy

Junior kicker Christopher Dunn

Redshirt sophomore receiver Justin Dunn

Redshirt sophomore punter Trenton Gill

Redshirt freshman running back Delbert Mimms

Redshirt sophomore Trent Pennix

Sophomore long snapper Joe Shimko

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Seth Williams

Freshman cornerback Aydan White

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}