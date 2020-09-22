By the numbers: NC State production by class
Each week, The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after the first game, during which NC State is 1-0.
Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)
Junior: 17-24-193-2-1
Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)
Senior: 1-5-0 (1.8 percent of rushing yards)
Junior: 22-129-3 (45.3 percent)
Sophomore: 23-151-1 (53.0 percent)
Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)
Senior: 5-93-1 (29.4 percent of catches, 48.2 percent of yards)
Junior: 3-27-0 (17.6 percent/14.0 percent)
Sophomore: 8-74-1 (47.1 percent/38.3 percent)
Freshman: 1- -1-0 (5.9 percent/-0.5 percent)
Touchdowns responsible
Senior: 1 (1 receiving)
Junior: 5 (3 rushing, 2 passing)
Sophomore: 2 (1 rushing, 1 receiving)
All-purpose yards
Senior: 98 (19.5 percent)
Junior: 180 (35.9 percent)
Sophomore: 225 (44.8 percent)
Freshman: -1 (-0.1 percent)
Offensive line snaps:
Senior: 193 (53.6 percent)
Junior: 88 (24.4 percent)
Sophomore: 56 (15.5 percent)
Freshman: 23 (6.4 percent)
Pancake Blocks
Senior: 3
Junior: 5
Sophomore: 4
Knockdown Blocks
Senior: 3
Freshman: 1
Sacks Allowed
Sophomore: 1
Tackles:
Senior: 6 (6.9 percent)
Junior: 24 (27.6 percent)
Sophomore: 51 (58.6 percent)
Freshman: 6 (6.9 percent)
Sacks:
Senior: 2.0
Junior: 1.0
Sophomore: 3.0
Tackles for loss:
Senior: 3.0
Junior: 4.0
Sophomore: 5.0
Interceptions:
None
Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:
Junior: 2/1
Pass breakups:
Senior: 0
Junior: 1
Sophomore: 4
Freshman: 2
Quarterback pressures:
Senior: 1
Freshman: 1
Participation and snaps
Quarterback
Redshirt junior Bailey Hockman - 72
Running back
Junior Ricky Person Jr. – 30
Sophomore Jordan Houston – 29
Sophomore Zonovan Knight - 17
Receiver
Redshirt sophomore Devin Carter – 37
Redshirt sophomore Jasiah Provillon - 36
Senior Emeka Emezie – 35
Redshirt junior Thayer Thomas – 35
Freshman Porter Rooks - 29
Redshirt junior Max Fisher – 20
Sophomore Keyon Lesane – 11
Tight end
Fifth-year senior Cary Angeline – 27
Fifth-year senior Dylan Autenrieth – 27
Fifth-year senior Dylan Parham – 18
Fifth-year senior Thomas Ruocchio - 3
Offensive line
Redshirt junior Grant Gibson – 72
Fifth-year senior Joe Sculthorpe – 72
Fifth-year senior Justin Witt – 72
Sophomore Ikem Ekwonu – 56
Sixth-year senior Tyrone Riley – 49
Redshirt freshman Timothy McKay – 23
Redshirt junior Bryson Speas – 16
Defensive line
Redshirt junior Ibrahim Kante – 55
Fifth-year senior Daniel Joseph - 53
Junior Alim McNeill – 44
Sophomore Savion Jackson - 40
Redshirt freshman C.J. Clark - 33
Redshirt freshman Terrell Dawkins - 32
Freshman Nick Booker-Brown - 4
Linebacker
Redshirt junior Isaiah Moore – 70
Sophomore Drake Thomas – 65
Redshirt freshman Payton Wilson – 58
Redshirt sophomore Calvin Hart Jr. – 27
Redshirt junior Vi Jones - 22
Sophomore Jaylon Scott - 10
Safety
Sophomore Jakeen Harris - 86
Redshirt sophomore Rakeim Ashford – 80
Redshirt freshman Khalid Martin - 7
Junior Tanner Ingle – 2
Freshman Devan Boykin - 1
Cornerback
Redshirt freshman Shyheim Battle - 75
Junior Teshaun Smith – 56
Sophomore Cecil Powell - 42
Redshirt sophomore Malik Dunlap - 16
Nickel
Junior Tyler Baker-Williams – 89
Special teams only
Redshirt sophomore corner Isaac Duffy
Junior kicker Christopher Dunn
Redshirt sophomore receiver Justin Dunn
Redshirt sophomore punter Trenton Gill
Redshirt freshman running back Delbert Mimms
Redshirt sophomore Trent Pennix
Sophomore long snapper Joe Shimko
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Seth Williams
Freshman cornerback Aydan White
——
