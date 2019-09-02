News More News
football

By the numbers: NC State production by class

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Each week, The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after the first game, during which NC State is 1-0.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)

Sophomore: 26-39-314-1-0

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 1-34-0 (17.6 percent of rushing yards)

Sophomore: 11-55-2 (28.5 percent)

Freshman: 17-104-1 (53.8 percent)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 4-74-1 (15.4 percent of catches, 23.6 percent of yards)

Junior: 8-77-0 (30.8 percent/24.5 percent)

Sophomore: 8-133-0 (30.8 percent/42.4 percent)

Freshman: 6-30-0 (23.1 percent/9.6 percent)

Touchdowns responsible

Senior: 1 (1 receiving)

Sophomore: 3 (2 rushing, 1 passing)

Freshman: 1 (1 rushing)

All-purpose yards

Senior: 108 (20.3 percent)

Junior: 77 (14.4 percent)

Sophomore: 214 (40.2 percent)

Freshman: 134 (25.1 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 46 (12.8 percent)

Junior: 178 (49.7 percent)

Sophomore: 105 (29.3 percent)

Freshman: 29 (8.1 percent)

Tackles:

Senior: 23 (31.9 percent)

Junior: 18 (25.0 percent)

Sophomore: 18 (25.0 percent)

Freshman: 13 (18.1 percent)

Sacks:

Senior: 2.0

Sophomore: 1.0

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 2.0

Junior: 0.5

Sophomore: 2.5

Freshman: 3.0

Interceptions:

Junior: 1

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Senior: 0/1

Sophomore: 1/0

Pass breakups:

Senior: 2

Junior: 1

Sophomore: 3

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 5

Sophomore: 2

Participation and snaps

Quarterback

Redshirt sophomore Matthew McKay – 65

Redshirt sophomore Bailey Hockman - 8

Running back

Freshman Zonovan Knight - 28

Sophomore Ricky Person Jr. – 20

Freshman Jordan Houston – 12

Redshirt freshman Trent Pennix – 12

Receiver

Junior Emeka Emezie – 52

Redshirt sophomore Thayer Thomas – 41

Fifth-year senior Tabari Hines - 23

Redshirt freshman Devin Carter – 19

Redshirt junior C.J. Riley – 17

Redshirt sophomore Max Fisher – 16

Redshirt freshman Jasiah Provillon - 11

Freshman Keyon Lesane – 9

Redshirt junior Tyler Dabbs – 6

Redshirt junior Eric Collins - 2

Tight end

Redshirt junior Cary Angeline – 36

Redshirt junior Dylan Autenrieth – 34

Redshirt junior Dylan Parham – 20

Offensive line

Redshirt sophomore Grant Gibson – 71

Junior Joshua Fedd-Jackson – 67

Redshirt junior Joe Sculthorpe – 65

Fifth-year senior Emanuel McGirt Jr. – 46

Redshirt junior Justin Witt – 44

Redshirt sophomore Bryson Speas – 34

Freshman Ikem Ekwonu – 19

Freshman Dylan McMahon – 8

Redshirt junior Justin Chase – 2

Redshirt freshman Derrick Eason – 2

Defensive end

Fifth-year senior James Smith-Williams – 47

Redshirt sophomore Ibrahim Kante – 30

Redshirt freshman Joseph Boletepeli - 27

Redshirt sophomore Xavier Lyas – 10

Defensive tackle

Fifth-year senior Larrell Murchison – 48

Redshirt junior Val Martin – 39

Sophomore Alim McNeill – 31

Linebacker

Junior Louis Acceus – 56

Redshirt sophomore Isaiah Moore – 54

Redshirt junior Brock Miller – 46

Redshirt freshman Payton Wilson – 22

Redshirt freshman C.J. Hart – 20

Freshman Drake Thomas – 20

Safety

Sophomore Tanner Ingle – 65

Fifth-year senior Jarius Morehead – 48

Sophomore De’Von Graves – 28

Redshirt junior Isaiah Stallings – 11

Cornerback

Junior Chris Ingram – 66

Senior Nick McCloud – 59

Sophomore Teshaun Smith – 20

Senior Kishawn Miller – 18

Nickel

Fifth-year senior Stephen Griffin – 39

Sophomore Tyler Baker-Williams – 39

Special teams only

Redshirt sophomore nickel Cayman Czesak

Redshirt junior running back Will Dabbs

Redshirt freshman corner Isaac Duffy

Redshirt freshman cornerback Malik Dunlap

Sophomore kicker Christopher Dunn

Freshman nickel Jalen Frazier

Redshirt sophomore punter Trenton Gill

Redshirt freshman corner Taiyon Palmer

Freshman safety Cecil Powell

Redshirt junior tight end Thomas Ruocchio

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Liam Ryan

Freshman linebacker Jaylon Scott

Freshman long snapper Joe Shimko

Redshirt freshman linebacker Seth Williams

——

