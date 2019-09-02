Each week, The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after the first game, during which NC State is 1-0.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)

Sophomore: 26-39-314-1-0

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 1-34-0 (17.6 percent of rushing yards)

Sophomore: 11-55-2 (28.5 percent)

Freshman: 17-104-1 (53.8 percent)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 4-74-1 (15.4 percent of catches, 23.6 percent of yards)

Junior: 8-77-0 (30.8 percent/24.5 percent)

Sophomore: 8-133-0 (30.8 percent/42.4 percent)

Freshman: 6-30-0 (23.1 percent/9.6 percent)

Touchdowns responsible

Senior: 1 (1 receiving)

Sophomore: 3 (2 rushing, 1 passing)

Freshman: 1 (1 rushing)

All-purpose yards

Senior: 108 (20.3 percent)

Junior: 77 (14.4 percent)

Sophomore: 214 (40.2 percent)

Freshman: 134 (25.1 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 46 (12.8 percent)

Junior: 178 (49.7 percent)

Sophomore: 105 (29.3 percent)

Freshman: 29 (8.1 percent)

Tackles:

Senior: 23 (31.9 percent)

Junior: 18 (25.0 percent)

Sophomore: 18 (25.0 percent)

Freshman: 13 (18.1 percent)

Sacks:

Senior: 2.0

Sophomore: 1.0

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 2.0

Junior: 0.5

Sophomore: 2.5

Freshman: 3.0

Interceptions:

Junior: 1

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Senior: 0/1

Sophomore: 1/0

Pass breakups:

Senior: 2

Junior: 1

Sophomore: 3

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 5

Sophomore: 2