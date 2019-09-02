By the numbers: NC State production by class
Each week, The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after the first game, during which NC State is 1-0.
Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)
Sophomore: 26-39-314-1-0
Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)
Senior: 1-34-0 (17.6 percent of rushing yards)
Sophomore: 11-55-2 (28.5 percent)
Freshman: 17-104-1 (53.8 percent)
Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)
Senior: 4-74-1 (15.4 percent of catches, 23.6 percent of yards)
Junior: 8-77-0 (30.8 percent/24.5 percent)
Sophomore: 8-133-0 (30.8 percent/42.4 percent)
Freshman: 6-30-0 (23.1 percent/9.6 percent)
Touchdowns responsible
Senior: 1 (1 receiving)
Sophomore: 3 (2 rushing, 1 passing)
Freshman: 1 (1 rushing)
All-purpose yards
Senior: 108 (20.3 percent)
Junior: 77 (14.4 percent)
Sophomore: 214 (40.2 percent)
Freshman: 134 (25.1 percent)
Offensive line snaps:
Senior: 46 (12.8 percent)
Junior: 178 (49.7 percent)
Sophomore: 105 (29.3 percent)
Freshman: 29 (8.1 percent)
Tackles:
Senior: 23 (31.9 percent)
Junior: 18 (25.0 percent)
Sophomore: 18 (25.0 percent)
Freshman: 13 (18.1 percent)
Sacks:
Senior: 2.0
Sophomore: 1.0
Tackles for loss:
Senior: 2.0
Junior: 0.5
Sophomore: 2.5
Freshman: 3.0
Interceptions:
Junior: 1
Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:
Senior: 0/1
Sophomore: 1/0
Pass breakups:
Senior: 2
Junior: 1
Sophomore: 3
Quarterback pressures:
Senior: 5
Sophomore: 2
Participation and snaps
Quarterback
Redshirt sophomore Matthew McKay – 65
Redshirt sophomore Bailey Hockman - 8
Running back
Freshman Zonovan Knight - 28
Sophomore Ricky Person Jr. – 20
Freshman Jordan Houston – 12
Redshirt freshman Trent Pennix – 12
Receiver
Junior Emeka Emezie – 52
Redshirt sophomore Thayer Thomas – 41
Fifth-year senior Tabari Hines - 23
Redshirt freshman Devin Carter – 19
Redshirt junior C.J. Riley – 17
Redshirt sophomore Max Fisher – 16
Redshirt freshman Jasiah Provillon - 11
Freshman Keyon Lesane – 9
Redshirt junior Tyler Dabbs – 6
Redshirt junior Eric Collins - 2
Tight end
Redshirt junior Cary Angeline – 36
Redshirt junior Dylan Autenrieth – 34
Redshirt junior Dylan Parham – 20
Offensive line
Redshirt sophomore Grant Gibson – 71
Junior Joshua Fedd-Jackson – 67
Redshirt junior Joe Sculthorpe – 65
Fifth-year senior Emanuel McGirt Jr. – 46
Redshirt junior Justin Witt – 44
Redshirt sophomore Bryson Speas – 34
Freshman Ikem Ekwonu – 19
Freshman Dylan McMahon – 8
Redshirt junior Justin Chase – 2
Redshirt freshman Derrick Eason – 2
Defensive end
Fifth-year senior James Smith-Williams – 47
Redshirt sophomore Ibrahim Kante – 30
Redshirt freshman Joseph Boletepeli - 27
Redshirt sophomore Xavier Lyas – 10
Defensive tackle
Fifth-year senior Larrell Murchison – 48
Redshirt junior Val Martin – 39
Sophomore Alim McNeill – 31
Linebacker
Junior Louis Acceus – 56
Redshirt sophomore Isaiah Moore – 54
Redshirt junior Brock Miller – 46
Redshirt freshman Payton Wilson – 22
Redshirt freshman C.J. Hart – 20
Freshman Drake Thomas – 20
Safety
Sophomore Tanner Ingle – 65
Fifth-year senior Jarius Morehead – 48
Sophomore De’Von Graves – 28
Redshirt junior Isaiah Stallings – 11
Cornerback
Junior Chris Ingram – 66
Senior Nick McCloud – 59
Sophomore Teshaun Smith – 20
Senior Kishawn Miller – 18
Nickel
Fifth-year senior Stephen Griffin – 39
Sophomore Tyler Baker-Williams – 39
Special teams only
Redshirt sophomore nickel Cayman Czesak
Redshirt junior running back Will Dabbs
Redshirt freshman corner Isaac Duffy
Redshirt freshman cornerback Malik Dunlap
Sophomore kicker Christopher Dunn
Freshman nickel Jalen Frazier
Redshirt sophomore punter Trenton Gill
Redshirt freshman corner Taiyon Palmer
Freshman safety Cecil Powell
Redshirt junior tight end Thomas Ruocchio
Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Liam Ryan
Freshman linebacker Jaylon Scott
Freshman long snapper Joe Shimko
Redshirt freshman linebacker Seth Williams
