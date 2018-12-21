TheWolfpacker.com

Buy A New Gift Subscription, Get $99 In NC State Gear For Free
Still looking for a last-minute gift for the die-hard Wolfpack fan in your life?
Rivals has just created the ability to buy gift subscriptions — and they can be bought in one, three or six months increments, or in annual durations anywhere from one to five years.
If the recipient is already a member of the best site and community out there covering NC State football, basketball and recruiting, the gift duration will be added to their current account.
If you buy a gift of at least one year for a non-existing subscriber and you act now, you will also receive a $99 gift card to the Rivals Fan Shop powered by Fanatics, which has officially licensed gear and just about anything else on your big Pack fan's red and white wish list.
And if you want to keep the $99 gift card for yourself, you can do that, too (and we won’t tell).
Important Information To Receive $99 Gift Card
For the rest of 2018 (and while supplies last), purchase a gift subscription for a new subscriber of 1 year or longer and get a $99 gift code for the Rivals Fan Shop!
IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS: After purchasing a gift subscription, forward the gift email you receive (the one with the gift redemption URL) to subscriptions@rivals.com, and explicitly state what email address should receive the $99 gift card. You can send it to the gift subscription recipient, or keep it for yourself! The gift code will be sent within four days via email once the gift subscription has been activated.
Legal stuff: Offer is nontransferable and may not be combined with other offers and discounts, exchanged, substituted, or redeemed for cash. Gift card offer is valid for new subscribers only. Offer codes are void if copied, transferred, sold, exchanged, expired and where prohibited. Rivals is not responsible for lost, stolen or corrupted codes or any unauthorized use of codes. Other terms and conditions may apply to merchandise purchases - see the Rivals Fan Shop terms http://www.rivalsfanstore.com/pages/partners_terms_of_use.