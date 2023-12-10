Daniels officially visited NC State on Dec. 8-10 and that clinched the Wolfpack in landing him, who has two years of eligibility remaining.

El Dorado, Kan.-based Butler C.C. sophomore tight end Dante Daniels knew he wanted to go to NC State for some time.

NC State played a flex tight end and more of a blocking tight end in the offense this past season. Trent Pennix has graduated, and both Christopher Toudle and Cedrick Seabrough are in the NCAA transfer portal. That came on the heels of both Kam Walker and Ezemdi Udoh gave up eligibility last year, and Fred Seabrough is no longer on the squad this month.

NC State returns walk-on Reid Mitchell and perhaps defensive end Isaiah Shirley will permanently make the shift to tight end next year.

NC State director of off campus scouting Jatavis Sanders has been the point man in recruiting Daniels on a weekly basis. NCSU offered him Oct. 26. Daniels watched NC State on television against North Carolina and Clemson, and he plans on majoring in sports management.

Daniels is originally from Windsor, Canada, which is across the river from Detroit, Mich. He has offers from NC State, Sam Houston State, Akron, Buffalo, Toledo, South Alabama, New Mexico State, Texas State, East Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, Eastern Kentucky and Bethune-Cookman.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder had nine catches for 133 yards and a touchdown this season in seven games played. He is physical enough that some wondered if he wanted to be a tackle one day. Daniels was one of the team captains for Butler C.C.