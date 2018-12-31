Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

NC State redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Brock Miller got a taste of being in the starting lineup against North Carolina, and now a second opportunity has arisen.

Miller is the beneficiary of the chain reaction of NC State star weakside linebacker Germaine Pratt deciding to miss tonight’s Gator Bowl against Texas A&M. Pratt led NCSU with 105 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks in 11 games played this season.

Pratt’s absence has led to Miller getting another shot, where he’ll try and improve upon getting six tackles in 76 plays against North Carolina. The 6-foot-3, 231-pound Miller has 16 tackles, two quarterback pressure, one pass broken up, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble in 12 games this season.

Miller found out in the days leading up to the North Carolina game that Pratt was injured and wasn’t going to play. He had nearly a month to get ready for the Aggies.

“I think I’ll be ready when the game comes definitely,” Miller said. “It definitely helps having more time to prepare. I still talk to Pratt and he still gives me advice here and there on what to do.

“We are really talking about how we finish. We want to go out with a good win.”

Miller received a text message from Pratt prior to when he announced publicly on social media that he’d be missing the game.

“The whole time he was encouraging us and telling us to just be ready because you don’t know when your time is coming,” Miller said. “He is trying to help us in whatever way he can.”

Miller and the NCSU nickels will have to keep a key eye on Texas A&M junior tight end Jace Sternberger, who led the Aggies with 47 catches for 804 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“It is real evident that he is their go-to guy,” Miller said. “They will throw it up and let him go get it. It is a little different because we haven’t faced a tight end of his caliber. He is a good tight end but we are good too.”