News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-02 14:28:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Junior Breon Pass getting recruited by NC State in two sports

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

REIDSVILLE — It isn’t often a football player will say he played in the best game of his life even if the final outcome was a loss.

Last Friday’s high school football game wasn’t an ordinary one. Junior athlete Breon Pass and Reidsville (N.C.) High hosted Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry High in front of a packed stadium. Reidsville had won the NCHSAA 2A state title last year and East Surry was runner-up in 1AA.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Reidsville (N.C.) High junior athlete Breon Pass has been offered by NC State in both football and basketball.
Reidsville (N.C.) High junior athlete Breon Pass has been offered by NC State in both football and basketball. (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}