REIDSVILLE — It isn’t often a football player will say he played in the best game of his life even if the final outcome was a loss.

Last Friday’s high school football game wasn’t an ordinary one. Junior athlete Breon Pass and Reidsville (N.C.) High hosted Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry High in front of a packed stadium. Reidsville had won the NCHSAA 2A state title last year and East Surry was runner-up in 1AA.