How many NC State players have a chance to be first-team All-ACC in 2020? Here’s an in-depth look at the most realistic candidates and why they may make it or why they are likely to be left off when the team is revealed.

Sophomore offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu

Ekwonu was one of only two ACC offensive linemen to be named Lineman of the Week multiple times in 2020, joining Notre Dame’s Liam Eichenburg. The latter is probably a lock however to make the first-team at offensive tackle. Eichenburg is the lone ACC player to be a finalist for the Outland Trophy, awarded to college football’s top lineman. The other leading candidate is probably Christian Darrisaw of Virginia Tech, who recently announced that he is turning pro after he achieved the third highest grade among all offensive linemen in college football according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), with a 95.6 overall offense score. Further hurting Ekwonu’s chances of being first-team All-ACC is that PFF also graded out Notre Dame’s other tackle, Robert Hainsey, at 91.0, which is even higher than Eichenburg’s 88.2. Ekwonu’s season-long score was 80.8. Both Hainsey and Darrisaw were ACC Lineman of the Week once during the season, and those two along with Eichenburg were PFF All-Americans at tackle.

Fifth-year senior tight end Cary Angeline

Angeline's six touchdown receptions led ACC tight ends. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Angeline posted good numbers for a tight end, catching 27 passes for 412 yards and six touchdowns, and he has a good chance of being on an All-ACC team, just probably not the first one. That honor is a good bet to go to Boston College’s Hunter Long, who like Darrisaw has already announced his intentions to turn pro. Long made 57 catches for 685 yards and five touchdowns this season and is up for the Mackey Award, given to college football’s top tight end. Miami’s Brevin Jordan probably would have been a favorite as well had he not missed a decent part of the season. Jordan finished with 30 receptions for 480 yards and five touchdowns.

Junior defensive tackle Alim McNeill

McNeill was named a first-team All-American by PFF. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

The only excuse for McNeill not to make first-team All-ACC is because enough writers were not paying attention well enough and are just going to go back pure stats, which do not indicate the dominance McNeill had during the season. On Monday, PFF made McNeill a first-team All-American after he had the seventh best grade for overall defense (90.7) of any defender in the country to play at least 100 snaps this season and tops among ACC players. McNeill’s 92.1 score against the run was best among defensive linemen in the conference, applying the same minimum, and fourth best in the country overall.

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson

In addition to leading the ACC in tackles, Wilson intercepted a pair of passes. (ACC Football)

It’s hard to see where Wilson is not first-team All-ACC. He and UNC’s Chazz Surratt were the only players to win multiple ACC Linebacker of the Week honors, with Wilson being the only to get it three times on the season. Wilson also led the ACC in tackles (108) and tackles per game (10.8), becoming the first Wolfpack player since Levar Fisher (2000) to lead the league in tackles.

Redshirt junior punter Trenton Gill and junior kicker Christopher Dunn