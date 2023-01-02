The kicking specialists community is a close-knit group and it paid off in helping NC State land kicker Brayden Narveson of Western Kentucky.

Narveson entered the transfer portal in early December and was immediately contacted by NC State special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Todd Goebbel and special teams quality control coach Jackson White.

Narveson had met NC State senior kicker Christopher Dunn at kicking camps in high school, and was well-versed on his success with the Wolfpack, including winning the Lou Groza Award this past season. Narveson never officially visited NC State, but did make a short trip to Raleigh to get the vibe of the area. He became a silent commit a few weeks ago and then a public one Saturday.