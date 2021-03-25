Bradley Chubb named one of top college defenders of 2000s by ESPN
Former NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb was featured on ESPN's 'Ranking the top 80 college football defenders of the 2000s' this week.
The four-year Wolfpack defender came in at No. 61 on the list as the lone representative from NC State. He also ranked 11th among ACC defenders on the list.
Here is what ESPN had to say about Chubb:
"Head coach Dave Doeren has presided over two defensive SP+ top-40 defenses -- they took the field in 2016-17, when Chubb happened to be recording a combined 44 TFLs and 20 sacks. Since his departure as a top-five pick, returns have steadily diminished."
Chubb finished his four-year career at NC State with 198 total tackles, 54.5 for loss, 26 sacks, six forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception.
He is the all-time program leader in career sacks at NC State. His 10.5 sacks during his junior year in 2016 is also tied for third in the program record books for most in a single season.
Chubb went on to be the fifth overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft and was selected by the Denver Broncos.
In three NFL seasons, Chubb has recorded 123 tackles, 28 for loss, 20.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
He earned his first Pro Bowl honor in 2020 and was named to the All-Rookie squad in 2018. Pro Football Weekly also named Chubb a first-team all-conference outside linebacker in 2020.
