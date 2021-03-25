Former NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb was featured on ESPN's 'Ranking the top 80 college football defenders of the 2000s' this week.

The four-year Wolfpack defender came in at No. 61 on the list as the lone representative from NC State. He also ranked 11th among ACC defenders on the list.

Here is what ESPN had to say about Chubb:

"Head coach Dave Doeren has presided over two defensive SP+ top-40 defenses -- they took the field in 2016-17, when Chubb happened to be recording a combined 44 TFLs and 20 sacks. Since his departure as a top-five pick, returns have steadily diminished."