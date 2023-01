SANFORD — Bradley “BJ” Brown Jr. had a special junior season and hopes it jump starts his recruitment this spring and summer.

The 5-foot-10, 188-pound Brown rushed 274 times for 2,139 yards and 21 touchdowns this season for 8-4 Sanford (N.C.) Lee County. The last time a running back had those kind of statistics is when Jahmir Smith played for the Yellow Jackets. He signed with Notre Dame in the class of 2018, and eventually finished up at Appalachian State.