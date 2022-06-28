Braden Pierce had never been to NC State before Monday, but picked up a Wolfpack offer and a new appreciation of the program.

NC State assistant coach Levi Watkins had been recruiting Pierce some in the class of 2022 at Woodstock (Ga.) River Ridge High. The 7-foot, 230-pounder has since decided to attend Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and play for its post-graduate team and become a member of the class of 2023.