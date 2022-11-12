News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-12 14:23:43 -0600') }} football Edit

Final: Boston College 21, NC State 20

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State and its 16 consecutive home wins came to a crashing halt with a 21-20 loss to Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Wolfpack fall to 7-3 overall and the Eagles improve to 3-6 overall.

Related link — Box score and play-by-play

Boston College at NC State in the pregame Saturday.
Final statistics (7:20 p.m.)

BC pulls off shocking drive (7:08 p.m.)

Freshman wide receiver Joseph Griffin catches the two-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left. The extra point is good and Boston College leads 21-20. The pass interference on Drake Thomas helped set up first and goal at the two.

Statistics through three quarters (6:06 p.m.)

Zay Flowers reaches end zone for BC (5:44 p.m.)

Boston College senior wide receiver Zay Flowers weaves his way for a 35-yard touchdown that cuts the lead to 20-14 with 7:06 left in the third quarter.

Dunn sets ACC record (5:32 p.m.)

Christopher Dunn makes a 45-yard field to become the ACC all-time field-goal leader with 89, and NC State leads 20-7 with 11:11 left in the third quarter. NC State was able to get the ball at the BC 45-yard line after a fumbled punt.

Halftime statistics (5:05 p.m.)

NC State tacks on three points (4:55 p.m.)

Christopher Dunn makes the 30-yard field goal and NC State extends its lead to 17-7 with 1:36 left in the second quarter.

First quarter statistics (4:14 p.m.)

BC gets on the board (4:07 p.m.)

A beautiful throw by redshirt freshman quarterback Emmett Morehead to senior wide receiver Zay Flowers goes for a 17-yard touchdown. NC State leads 14-7 with 2:30 left in the first quarter. BC set it up by going for it on fourth down and three, and Morehead found senior Jaelen Gill for 28 yards.

NC State has another easy scoring drive (3:56 p.m.)

NC State freshman quarterback MJ Morris kept the ball and eluded three Boston College defenders for a 10-yard touchdown run. NC State leads 14-0 with 5:42 left in the first quarter, and have out-gained BC 156-21 yards.

NC State gets 5-play, 88-yard TD drive (3:40 p.m.)

Freshman quarterback MJ Morris led NC State right down the field, and capped the drive with a 27-yard strike to redshirt junior H-back Trent Pennix for a touchdown. NC State leads BC 7-0 with 10:20 left in the first quarter.

