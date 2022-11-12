Freshman wide receiver Joseph Griffin catches the two-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left. The extra point is good and Boston College leads 21-20. The pass interference on Drake Thomas helped set up first and goal at the two.
Boston College senior wide receiver Zay Flowers weaves his way for a 35-yard touchdown that cuts the lead to 20-14 with 7:06 left in the third quarter.
Dunn sets ACC record (5:32 p.m.)
Christopher Dunn makes a 45-yard field to become the ACC all-time field-goal leader with 89, and NC State leads 20-7 with 11:11 left in the third quarter. NC State was able to get the ball at the BC 45-yard line after a fumbled punt.
A beautiful throw by redshirt freshman quarterback Emmett Morehead to senior wide receiver Zay Flowers goes for a 17-yard touchdown. NC State leads 14-7 with 2:30 left in the first quarter. BC set it up by going for it on fourth down and three, and Morehead found senior Jaelen Gill for 28 yards.
NC State has another easy scoring drive (3:56 p.m.)
NC State freshman quarterback MJ Morris kept the ball and eluded three Boston College defenders for a 10-yard touchdown run. NC State leads 14-0 with 5:42 left in the first quarter, and have out-gained BC 156-21 yards.
NC State gets 5-play, 88-yard TD drive (3:40 p.m.)
Freshman quarterback MJ Morris led NC State right down the field, and capped the drive with a 27-yard strike to redshirt junior H-back Trent Pennix for a touchdown. NC State leads BC 7-0 with 10:20 left in the first quarter.