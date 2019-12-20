Bobby Purcell announced he'll be retiring in 2020 as the senior Associate Athletic Director and Executive Director of the Wolfpack Club.

Purcell has been at NC State since 1981 in various roles, and has been the Executive Director of the Wolfpack Club since 1991. He has overseen projects such as renovation of Reynolds Coliseum, Close-King indoor practice facility, the $45.2 million Wolfpack Pride Campaign and $50 million Goal Line Drive Campaign, among others.

Purcell also was an assistant coach for NC State football, working under head coaches Monte Kiffin, Tom Reed and Dick Sheridan. Purcell joined the Wolfpack Club in 1987 as an assistant director.