LOUISBURG — Creedmoor (N.C.) South Granville High sophomore point guard Bobby Pettiford is one of the breakout players in the state of North Carolina this winter.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder is a smooth and efficient floor general and has helped South Granville to a 20-9, falling 82-58 to Snow Hill (N.C.) Greene Central in the NCHSAA 2A playoffs Thursday. He finished his sophomore season averaging 19.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season, and shooting an impressive 55 percent from the field.