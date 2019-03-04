Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-04 18:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Bobby Pettiford enjoying breakout sophomore campaign

Xedxjy0lpqft0i2u9mly
Creedmoor (N.C.) South Granville sophomore point guard Bobby Pettiford has emerged as a player to watch in the class of 2021.
Rivals.com
Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

LOUISBURG — Creedmoor (N.C.) South Granville High sophomore point guard Bobby Pettiford is one of the breakout players in the state of North Carolina this winter.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder is a smooth and efficient floor general and has helped South Granville to a 20-9, falling 82-58 to Snow Hill (N.C.) Greene Central in the NCHSAA 2A playoffs Thursday. He finished his sophomore season averaging 19.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season, and shooting an impressive 55 percent from the field.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}