Blast from NC State football summer camps past: 2007-09

When Tom O'Brien arrived at NC State leading into the 2007 season, summer camp started to become an important time for the Pack's football recruiting efforts. Each year since, State seemingly found important pieces to its classes from its summer camps. The tradition has continued since Dave Doeren arrived in December of 2012.

Some of the targets that committed were long on State's recruiting board, but others did not emerge until strong performances at camp.

With NCSU's camp season set to begin Friday, here's a recap of some of the standouts that emerged during their camp stops and came away with offers, eventually joining NC State's football program, from the years 2007-09.