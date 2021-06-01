Blast from NC State football summer camps past: 2007-09
When Tom O'Brien arrived at NC State leading into the 2007 season, summer camp started to become an important time for the Pack's football recruiting efforts. Each year since, State seemingly found important pieces to its classes from its summer camps. The tradition has continued since Dave Doeren arrived in December of 2012.
Some of the targets that committed were long on State's recruiting board, but others did not emerge until strong performances at camp.
With NCSU's camp season set to begin Friday, here's a recap of some of the standouts that emerged during their camp stops and came away with offers, eventually joining NC State's football program, from the years 2007-09.
Camp of 2007
Under O'Brien, each camp was important for the quarterback position. That's when signal callers went through former offensive coordinator Dana Bible's personal workout. The headliner at State's camp this year was quarterback Mike Glennon from Westfield High in Centreville, Va. Glennon was already a highly recruited prospect, but he wanted an offer from NC State. He showed up to camp and more than impressed. Glennon became a no-brainer offer at that point and immediately accepted.
One of his favorite targets during camp was wide receiver T.J. Graham from Wakefield High in Raleigh, N.C. Graham had been a significant target of the previous coaching staff at NC State, but all O'Brien's staff knew was that Graham had speed and lots of it. Graham though showed at camp he was more than just a track star, and the Glennon-to-Graham connection was a well-oiled machine that afternoon. Graham, like Glennon, emerged with an offer. And like Glennon, he immediately accepted.
