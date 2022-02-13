BJ. Hill, Germaine Pratt from preps to Super Bowl participants

Former NC State standouts Germaine Pratt and B.J. Hill are playing in their biggest game ever today in the Super Bowl.

Pratt and Hill will help the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams at 6:30 p.m. today on NBC.

Pratt was a third-round pick for the Bengals in 2019, and has 91 tackles, five tackles for loss, one interception and four sacks.

Hill was a third-round pick for the New York Giants in 2018 and traded to the Bengals this past offseason. He has 50 tackles, six tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks this season.

The Rivals.com network was there when both Pratt and Hill played in high school. Pratt was a four-star outside linebacker prospect out of High Point (N.C.) Central High, and Hill was a three-star defensive tackle standout at Oakboro (N.C.) West Stanly High.

The then 6-foot-3, 262-pound Hill played against New London (N.C.) North Stanly on Sept. 13, 2013.

The then 6-3, 200-pound Pratt played Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth High on Sept. 20, 2013. He also was a participant in the Carolinas Shrine Bowl on Dec. 21, 2013.

Click below to watch their prep videos.