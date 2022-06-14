Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood High rising junior wing Drake Powell understands the importance of midnight tonight.

At 12 a.m. June 15, college coaches can contact the class of 2024. The phones will need to be charged and staying up late will be encouraged. Powell is attending NC State’s team camp this week, which will finish up Wednesday.

The Wolfpack were his first scholarship offer Nov. 26, a few days after coach Kevin Keatts went to see him play against Pittsboro Seaforth.