Beyond the NC State-South Florida box score

1. The team receives a big grade. Overall, PFF was a fan of how NC State performed.

It gave the Pack a grade of 87.8, which was 15th best in the country at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) in week one out of 130 teams that played. Among ACC teams, only Boston College (90.6), Syracuse (90.5) and Virginia (88.6) graded better in their respective openers.

For some perspective, last year's season-opening win over Wake Forest graded out overall at 66.4, and the highest game score for the year was an 82.9 against Florida State. The last time NC State had a better grade against a FBS opponent was the 2018 regular season finale win over East Carolina (92.2).

2. The offense score was good. NC State graded out at 77.6, the 29th best offense grade among the FBS level. Unsurprisingly, after rushing for nearly 300 yards, the run score was high — 78.7. That was tied for 22nd best nationally.

Only once last year did NC State have a better grade on offense, and that was the 78.6 it had in the regular season finale against Georgia Tech. The last time the Pack started the year with a better grade on offense was its 83.4 vs. William & Mary in 2016.

3. Defense grade is standing out. The Pack graded out as a team with a 79.2 grade for its defensive performance, which was tied for 22nd best among the 130 teams that played last week. The strength of that defensive performance was its score against the run, an 85.1 that was 15th best nationally.

Last season's top grade for a defensive performance in a game was the 76.4 the Pack had against Liberty. The aforementioned ECU contest in 2018 (83.1) was the last time it had a better score on defense vs. a FBS team.