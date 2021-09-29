Beyond the NC State-Clemson box score
Last Saturday, NC State Wolfpack football knocked off then-No. 9 Clemson, 27-21 in double overtime. We go beyond the traditional box score with the help of Rivals' partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF).
Three observations
1. The team's overall grade impresses. On the surface, a grade of 73.6 would be considered pretty good. But when you review the scores of Clemson's other Power Five opponents this year, the grade looks better.
Georgia had a 76.5 and Georgia Tech had a 60.0.
2. The offense scores the best against a Clemson defense this year. NC State graded out at 71.0 offensively, but compare that to what Georgia (61.3) and Georgia Tech (57.0) scored on Clemson and the Pack's number is an impressive one.
Perhaps most impressive about NC State's offense was its 77.0 run blocking grade, its second best mark of the year.
3. Defense's grade was a solid, passing score. The Pack had an overall grade of 70.5 on defense, led by an 74.2 mark on tackling, which was a season-high.
Through three weeks, NC State's overall score of 83.2 on defense ranks 24th out of 130 FBS teams nationally on PFF. Its run defense grade of 88.0 is 10th and the tackling score of 78.6 is 14th. The cover score of 81.1 is tied for 32nd.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news