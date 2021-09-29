Beyond the NC State-Clemson box score





1. The team's overall grade impresses. On the surface, a grade of 73.6 would be considered pretty good. But when you review the scores of Clemson's other Power Five opponents this year, the grade looks better.

Georgia had a 76.5 and Georgia Tech had a 60.0.

2. The offense scores the best against a Clemson defense this year. NC State graded out at 71.0 offensively, but compare that to what Georgia (61.3) and Georgia Tech (57.0) scored on Clemson and the Pack's number is an impressive one.

Perhaps most impressive about NC State's offense was its 77.0 run blocking grade, its second best mark of the year.

3. Defense's grade was a solid, passing score. The Pack had an overall grade of 70.5 on defense, led by an 74.2 mark on tackling, which was a season-high.

Through three weeks, NC State's overall score of 83.2 on defense ranks 24th out of 130 FBS teams nationally on PFF. Its run defense grade of 88.0 is 10th and the tackling score of 78.6 is 14th. The cover score of 81.1 is tied for 32nd.