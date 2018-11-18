Ben Finley relishes chance to top his brother at NC State
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Earlier in November, NC State offered class of 2020 quarterback Ben Finley from Paradise Valley High in Phoenix, Ariz. The younger brother of Wolfpack three-year starting quarterback Ryan Finley had little trepidation about potentially following in the footsteps of his brother.
In fact, he relishes it because the competitor in him sees an opportunity to top his old brother.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news