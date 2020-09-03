TheWolfpacker - Beloved former Wolfpack baseball star Chris Combs passes away

Combs had been battling ALS since 2016, which he talked about on April 18, 2017 in a live recording of our podcast from Amedeo’s.

The NC State Wolfpack athletics community suffered a great loss Thursday morning when former baseball star and then popular Wolfpack Club employee Chris Combs passed away at the age of 45.

His No. 26 was appropriately honored this spring by the baseball program, making him the first to be so while former head coach Sam Esposito’s No. 4 is the only to be retired. Combs, who played pitcher, outfield and first base for the Pack, hit 42 home runs for NC State, still fifth most in program history, and drove in 159 runs, 10th most for the Wolfpack, from 1994-97.

“As great of a player as Chris Combs was, his contribution to NC State baseball goes well beyond statistics and accolades, and far beyond wins and losses,” baseball head coach Elliott Avent said at the announcement of his jersey being honored. “He represents the best in human spirit, the best of what it means to wear an NC State baseball jersey, and it’s only fitting his number should be honored for everyone who steps into our ballpark to see.”

Combs worked for the Wolfpack Club for 14 years from 2005-18, and in 2019 a scholarship endowment of $400,000 was made in his name.

Combs proved to be far more impactful in leading with his wife Gena the cause in fighting ALS after his diagnosis. The two formed Team Chris Combs and as of April 2020 had raised more than $4 million for research.

Combs hails from a legendary Wolfpack family. His father Francis was a catcher on the Pack’s first College World Series team. Francis’ twin brother Freddie was a two-sport star who was also an All-American defensive back in addition to playing baseball. Chris’ brother Ryan also pitched for NC State.

“From the time I was a small child, my life has revolved around NC State Athletics. From being a batboy to working at the Wolfpack Club, I have loved everything associated with this great university. One of the highlights of my life was my time as a student-athlete wearing the Wolfpack red and white,” Chris Combs said.

“NC State has always been home.”