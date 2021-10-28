Beattie Feathers Was NC State’s First Superstar Coach

In his eighth season as NC State’s head football coach, Beattie “Big Chief” Feathers took his veteran squad to Louisville to face a young Cardinal quarterback named Johnny Unitas on a snow-dusted field. Feathers had his own future NFL superstar in junior halfback Alex “Big Red” Webster and was favored to beat the Cardinals with freshman Unitas making just the second start of his college career. With the Cards leading 6-2 early in the second half, Webster caught a handful of lime — the chalk-like powder used to mark yard lines and hash marks – to his eyes and missed most of the rest of the game, and Louisville blindsided the Wolfpack 26-2. It was the final season at NC State for Feathers, the first true superstar coach ever hired to lead the Wolfpack.

Beattie Feathers (Photo courtesy NC State Athletics)

A former All-American tailback at Tennessee in General Robert Neyland’s single-wing offense, the Bristol, Virginia, native became an early star in the National Football League. As a Chicago Bears rookie in 1934, Feathers became the first running back in NFL history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season, though he was never paid more than $200 per game that season. He was a consensus first-team All-Pro selection after leading the league with 1,004 yards on 119 carries, eight rushing touchdowns and 91.3 rushing yards per game. “Beattie Feathers was not only a great player, but his habits were absolutely perfect,” Bears owner George Halas once said of this star tailback. Injuries, however, doomed his career, and he never gained more than 350 yards in a season over his seven-year career that ended just before the start of World War II. He was second-team All-Pro in 1936, when he earned $3,500 a year to play for the Bears. In 1941, he joined Appalachian State’s football program as an assistant coach, while he enrolled in school to complete his teaching degree. The next year, he was named head coach, leading the Mountaineers to a 5-2-1 record. It was his only season in Boone, with Appalachian cancelling football in 1943 and ’44 because of the war. Feathers spent one season as the backfield coach at State under head coach Williams “Doc” Newton, who left following the 1943 season to become the head coach at South Carolina, in part because of the difficulty of recruiting to State, which was a U.S. Army training center during the war. Unlike students at Navy training centers at other Triangle schools, Army trainees were not allowed to participate in collegiate athletics. Newton stayed with the Gamecocks for only one season and finished his coaching career with four seasons at Guilford. Feathers was elevated to head coach with Newton’s departure, and was also named the head coach for baseball. He coached the diamond squad for just the 1945 season before giving way to the next superstar coach hired at State, Wake Forest native and former Detroit Tigers star pitcher Vic Sorrell. Feathers, while largely uncelebrated for his sub-.500 football coaching career, did accomplish a number of firsts in his eight years as head coach of the Wolfpack.