It did not take long for three-star offensive tackle Austin Blaske from Bloomingdale (Ga.) South Effingham High to be sold on NC State. About a week after being offered by the Wolfpack, he verbally committed.

Blaske (6-foot-6, 275 pounds) confirmed the news to The Wolfpacker via text message.

Blaske had made an unofficial visit to Raleigh April 27. A day later he was named one of the top five offensive linemen at the Nike Regional Opening in Charlotte.

NC State offered May 4, and this past week Boston College, Central Florida and Vanderbilt joined it. West Virginia was also showing serious interest, and he had picked up earlier offers from, among others, Air Force, Arkansas State, Cincinnati, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Middle Tennessee and Navy.

He made the decision to go ahead and commit to NCSU after returning to Raleigh this weekend for an unofficial visit.

Blaske also wrestles and competes in the shot put in track. He finished second in the state heavyweight class as a junior on the mat and as a sophomore advanced to the state championships in track.

On the gridiron, Blaske was first-team All-Region 2-5A and named to the All-Greater Savannah Team by the Savannah Morning News.

The Wolfpacker talked with Blaske about his decision and will have more.