If you cannot listen to the audio below, click here to download it .

Below is audio from NC State football head coach Dave Doeren's signing day press conference on Dec. 18, 2019.

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook