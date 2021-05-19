Around the diamond: Road warriors return home

NC State baseball is returning home for its final series of the regular season, hosting Florida State for a three-game set that begins Thursday, a day ahead of the typical weekend series schedules, with a 6:30 first pitch.

It will have been just about a full month since NC State has hosted an ACC weekend series in Doak Field at Dail Park, but the way the Pack has been playing away from home, some may wonder if that is a good thing.

After its three-game sweep at No. 16 Pittsburgh, the Pack is an astounding 15-3 on the road compared to an even .500 (11-11) at home. Junior outfielder/designated hitter Terrell Tatum said that he doesn’t really have a good explanation for why NC State has been that successful playing in other teams’ stadiums, but fellow junior and outfielder Jonny Butler believes the explanation can be found in the scheduling.

“I think we just had all of our homes games at the beginning of the year and that’s when we were struggling, and it feels like now all of our games are away,” Butler said.

Since the Duke series in Durham was canceled due to COVID-19 related issues at NC State, the Pack’s first nine games in conference play turned out to be at Doak. That’s when the Pack was standing with a 1-8 record in the league.

Now NC State is guaranteed a winning record in the conference, entering its set with the Seminoles with a 17-13 mark. Five of the seven series have been on the road, and NC State swept three of them: the Panthers, UNC and Boston College. It also took two of three at Wake Forest and fell in two of three at Notre Dame.

But the last series NC State played at home was also a sweep, of then-No. 15 Virginia Tech.

NC State’s overall record has improved to 26-14 and seemingly any doubts of its postseason hopes have been erased. D1Baseball.com, in its updated mock field of 64, upgraded NC State to a No. 2 seed in a region hosted by No. 4 overall seed Tennessee. Maryland and Wofford rounded out their Knoxville bracket.

For Baseball America, its projected NCAA Tournament sends NC State, seeded second, to Fort Worth, Texas with No. 5 overall seed TCU along with Dallas Baptist and Oral Roberts. That may send a shiver down the backs of many Wolfpack baseball fans, who could recall the infamous collapse of an 8-2 lead for the Wolfpack with four outs left for TCU in what ended up being a 9-8 win for the Horned Frogs in 10 innings.

A five-run eighth inning for TCU was aided by four walks, three errors and a balk.