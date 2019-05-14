Ahead of the rivalry showdown at UNC from Thursday to Friday, here are some notes surrounding Wolfpack baseball.

NC State is 39-14 overall and 16-11 in the ACC. Its place in the ACC Tournament is secured and the NCAA Tournament is almost a given. Where the Pack will seeded be for both is still to be determined.



At the ACC Tournament, held May 21-26 at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park, the format consists of four three-team pods that play round-robin games, with the four winners emerging to advance to the semifinals in a single-elimination format. The goal is to be the top seed in the pod so that you win the tiebreaker if the teams go 1-1.

Louisville at 19-8 in the ACC will have one of those spots. The other three are up for grabs between five teams. Georgia Tech is 17-10 in the league, while NC State, FSU, Miami and UNC are all 16-11. The Pack swept Miami and took two of three from Florida State to put itself in a good position for any potential tiebreakers, but a series win this weekend in Chapel Hill would be very helpful.

Florida State has the challenging assignment of playing at Louisville this weekend. Miami will host Duke, which will not be easy for the Canes. Duke went through a stretch in April where it won 14 of 16 games overall and is currently 14-13 in the league, trying to play itself into the NCAA Tournament after making the Super Regional a year ago.

Georgia Tech is home against Pitt, the easiest assignment of the five teams. The Panthers will not play in this year’s ACC Tournament and currently have the worst conference mark at 7-20.

A strong showing this weekend for NC State and in Durham at the ACC Tournament will bolster the Pack’s chances of hosting a regional. Prior to taking two of three against Clemson last weekend, Baseball America had NC State as a No. 2 seed in the Ole Miss Regional. The Rebels were the final team in its mock bracket to be hosting, which means theoretically NCSU was the top two seed.

Aaron Fitt, a former podcast guest of The Wolfpacker and writer for D1Baseball.com, said in an online chat this week he suspected the winner of this weekend’s series between NCSU and UNC would host a regional and the loser would not.

NC State is currently No. 24 in the RPI rankings complied by the NCAA, while UNC checks in at No. 20.

Here is where NC State ranks in the latest national polls:

• Baseball America — 13th

• Perfect Game — 13th

• USA Today Coaches — 14th

• D1Baseball.com — 17th

• National College Baseball Writers’ Association — 18th

• Collegiate Baseball — 25th