Around the diamond: ACC Tournament preview

NC State baseball will be the last team to have a first pitch at this year's ACC baseball tournament, which will be held in Charlotte. The Pack makes their event debut on Thursday in the finale of the day, a scheduled 7 p.m. start against Pittsburgh, depending on how games unfold ahead of them.

Yet that does not mean there is not an interest in the games until then. Specifically, Tuesday night's Pitt-UNC showdown carries significant implications for the Wolfpack's tournament plans.

The way the ACC Tournament is configured, 12 teams are divided into four pods of three for round-robin play. If anyone goes undefeated in the pod, they advance to the semifinals. If the teams split all the games, the highest seed wins the tiebreaker.

NC State is the three seed in this year's ACC Tournament and thus the highest in Pod C, which also features sixth-seeded UNC and 10th seeded Pittsburgh. While it will play both the Panthers and Heels (Friday, 7 p.m.), the only game of the two that has implications on the tournament is the one against the victor Tuesday night between Pittsburgh and UNC.

Whomever wins that game between NC State and the Pitt/UNC winner advances to Saturday's game two semifinals against the winner of Pod B.

The Panthers defeated UNC two of three in Pittsburgh earlier in the season, sweeping a doubleheader on April 17 before losing the finale a day later. Two of the three games, however, were decided by a single run.

Both teams were swept in their respective home parks by NC State. The Wolfpack rolled UNC by a combined score of 23-6 on March 26 and 29, the latter day a doubleheader. On May 14-16, NC State took all three over the Panthers, winning the first two games by a run and then two before rolling 10-3 in the finale.

The Heels have already announced that it is saving All-ACC first team pitcher and staff ace Austin Love for Friday's game against NC State. Although the Pack hit Love hard during the season, he enters the conference tournament coming off back-to-back complete game wins over Louisville and Georgia Tech, respectively.