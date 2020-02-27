Here are some notes from NC State baseball’s season. The Pack is 8-0 after sweeping Tennessee Tech at home over the weekend by a combined score of 33-6 and then crushing UNC Wilmington, 11-0, in Raleigh on Tuesday.

NC State, Nationally Speaking

Here is a look at where the Pack is ranked in the various national polls:

• National College Baseball Writers’ Association — 8th (12th last week) • D1Baseball.com — 13th (15) • Collegiate Baseball — 10th (16) • Baseball America — 17th (18) • Perfect Game — 17th (19)

Junior Devonte Brown has four home runs already this season after having none in his first two years.

At The Plate

It was another huge week for junior outfielder/third baseman Devonte Brown, who was named the Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week after his weekend against Tennessee Tech. Brown followed up the award by hitting a homer in his first at-bat Tuesday against UNCW. For the season, Brown is 13 of 29 at the plate (.448 average) with four doubles and four homers (a 1.000 slugging percentage). Brown and sophomore second baseman/outfielder Tyler McDonough are both hitting over .400. McDonough is 13 for 31 with a .419 average. This week also saw the return of sophomore outfielder/catcher Luca Tresh, who missed the season-opening series. One of NC State's most powerful hitters, Tresh hit a homer in his first at-bat. NC State has been aggressive on the base paths this season thus far, going 24 of 25 on stolen base attempts. McDonough and junior outfielders Jonny Butler and Terrell Tatum each have at least five stolen bases.

On The Mound

Another strong outing for junior left-hander Nick Swiney, who pitched the first game of the doubleheader last Saturday against Tennessee Tech and matched his career high set in the season opener with 11 strikeouts. Thus far, Swiney has 22 strikeouts with only four walks in 13.0 innings, and he's also surrendered only seven hits. Midweek starter and junior lefty David Harrison continues to pitch well, too. He got the call against UNCW and in two games, Harrison has gone 10.2 innings and allowed only eight hits and two walks while striking out 13. NC State is changing its rotation for this weekend, moving junior Reid Johnston to Friday and Swiney to Saturday with freshman lefty Chris Villaman maintaining the Sunday start. Johnston made his first start of the year on Saturday and went 3.1 innings while allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out five batters. He has been a mainstay in the Pack's rotation for the better part of two seasons. Villaman was especially strong Sunday vs. Tennessee Tech, pitching four hitless innings with just one walk and five strikeouts before being subbed out. A reliever that has been sparkling thus far has been sophomore righty Baker Nelson, who has thrown 5.2 innings over three appearances and allowed just one hit and one walk while fanning six.

On Deck