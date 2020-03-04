For the third straight year, NC State baseball is off to a strong start. The Wolfpack is 11-0 after taking all three games over the weekend at the CambriaCollegeClassic — defeating Iowa 10-6, Purdue 6-0 and Minnesota 11-7. Against the Gophers, the Pack rallied from being down 7-3 through four innings. The challenge for the Wolfpack is to keep the momentum going. Last year, NC State won its first 19 games, including taking the first two games at then-top ranked Florida State, before dropping a contest. After that point, the Pack went 23-19 the rest of the way and was sent to Greenville, N.C., for the NCAA regional, where it lost its first two games. In 2018, the Wolfpack carried that momentum all the way to sweeping the first two games at then-No. 3 Duke in mid-April and reaching No. 2 in the polls. NC State was 31-7 overall and 15-5 in the ACC at that point. However, it dropped two of its last three conference series, including being swept at home by UNC, before losing both contests in the ACC Tournament and failing to advance out of the regional it hosted.

NC State, Nationally Speaking

Here is a look at where the Pack is ranked in the various national polls: • National College Baseball Writers’ Association — 7th (8th last week) • Collegiate Baseball — 7th (10) • USA Today/coaches — 7th (18th in preseason) • D1Baseball.com — 8th (13) • Baseball America — 15th (17) • Perfect Game — 16th (17)

NC State, Statistically Speaking

Here is where NC State ranks nationally and in the ACC in various statistical categories through March 4: • Winning percentage: 1.000 — 1st in ACC, t1st in NCAA • Home runs: 19 — 1st in ACC, 6th in NCAA • Slugging percentage: .577 — 1st in ACC, 1st in NCAA • Batting average: .327 — 1st in ACC, 10th in NCAA • On-base percentage: .424 — 3rd in ACC, 14th in NCAA • Runs: 101 — 3rd in ACC, 13th in NCAA • Runs per game: 9.2 — 2nd in ACC, 11th in NCAA • Hits: 123 — 4th in ACC, 31st in NCAA • Stolen bases: 29 — 1st in ACC, 6th in NCAA • Walks and hits per inning allowed: 0.93 — 2nd in ACC, 5th in NCAA • Shutouts: 4 — tied for 2nd in ACC, 3rd in NCAA • Hits allowed per nine innings: 6.09 —3rd in the ACC, 15th in NCAA • Earned run average: 2.18 — 4th in ACC, 11th in NCAA • Strikeouts per nine innings: 11.3 — 8th in ACC, 24th in NCAA

On The Mound

Junior lefty Nick Swiney is off to a dominant start. (Jaylynn Nash/GoPack.com)

Junior lefty Nick Swiney’s early season dominance continued with his best performance yet, going eight innings of one-hit ball in the win over Purdue. Swiney had 15 strikeouts, becoming the first Wolfpacker to fan that many batters since Carlos Rodon did so against Georgia Tech in 2014, and no walks. Through three starts, Swiney has thrown 21.0 innings and surrendered just eight hits and four walks while striking out 37. He has a 0.86 earned run average and has recorded wins in each contest. The other emerging story early in the season is junior lefty David Harrison, who threw like an ace in the come-from-behind win over Minnesota. Coming out of the bullpen, Harrison gave up one hit over the final five innings while walking one and striking out six. It was the first time Harrison has thrown on the weekend after making a pair of midweek starts. In three games, Harrison has tossed 15.2 innings and allowed nine hits and three walks while fanning 19. He has a 0.57 ERA and is making a case for perhaps joining Swiney and junior righty Reid Johnston in the weekend rotation.

At The Plate

Typically it is around this point in the season that a lineup starts to come together, but thus far head coach Elliott Avent has a good problem: a lot of options. For instance, heralded freshman outfielder/designated hitter Noah Soles is 4 for 7 at the plate with a double and three runs batted in thus far in his limited opportunities and may be pressing for more playing time. Recently healthy sophomore outfielder/designated hitter Luca Tresh is already showcasing his massive power, hitting two homers in 15 at bats. Speedy junior outfielder Terrell Tatum is getting on base at a .522 clip in 21 at-bats and is 5-for-5 on stolen bases. Junior second baseman J.T. Jarrett has shown improved pop to go with his steady glove, hitting two doubles and two homers in 25 appearances. Sophomore infielder Vojtech Mensik is 5 for 19 at the plate with a double and two homers. Two-thirds of the lineup seems set. Junior college import Aaron Murr has solidified first base, and junior Devonte Brown’s sizzling and powerful bat is playing somewhere, be it third base or right field. Sophomore Tyler McDonough is picking up where he left off after a big rookie campaign and will be in the outfield or second base, and junior Jonny Butler is a mainstay in the outfield. Star junior catcher Patrick Bailey is catching fire at the plate with four homers on the season, and touted freshman shortstop Jose Torres is heating up as well, now batting .282 after also hitting his first career homer over the weekend.

On Deck