Akron senior safety Kerry Martin Jr. felt confident that NC State would be his home going into his official visit Tuesday.

Martin knew NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson and running backs coach and special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel from his first recruitment. Martin, who goes by K.J., played quarterback at Charleston (W.Va.) Capital High, but projected in college as an “athlete.” Gibson was at West Virginia, Goebbel was on the staff at Marshall, and the Mountaineers won out.