Anthony Quinn Jr. ready for big junior year
FAYETTEVILLE — Junior running back Anthony Quinn Jr. knows how crucial this upcoming season is.
Quinn has an offer from Temple, and interest from numerous colleges, including NC State, where he has been a steady unofficial visitor for recruiting events and camps. He went to a pair of camps this past June.
The Fayetteville (N.C.) Seventy-First High standout rushed 207 times for 1,870 yards and 32 touchdowns in 13 games this season. He also caught nine passes for 87 yards and a touchdown in helping the team go 12-1.
