Anthonie Knapp plans to unofficially visit all three Triangle colleges in a two-day span.

The 6-foot-5, 268-pounder from Roswell (Ga.) High was offered by NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague on Jan. 27. Knapp will arrive Thursday evening and will see Duke on Friday morning until 2 p.m., and then spend the rest of the day at NC State. He’ll spend a full day at North Carolina on Saturday, which has the Duke at UNC hoops game at 6:30 p.m.