NC State football moved quickly to replace receivers coach George McDonald by announcing the hiring of Joker Phillips as his replacement. Phillips also added the title of assistant head coach.

Phillips has an extensive background, including a three-year stint as the head coach at Kentucky from 2010-12. Prior to beginning at NC State, Phillips was a receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator for the past two years at Maryland.

Much of Phillips’ rise in the coaching profession can be traced back to his time at Kentucky, where Jeff Drummond of Cats Illustrated noted that he began making a name for himself first as a player under head coach Jerry Claiborne and then when he returned as an assistant coach, first from 1991-96 and then against in 2003.