In his weekly mailbag, Rivals.com basketball recruiting analyst Corey Evans was asked by a Wolfpack fan what were NC State's odds of landing Jalen Cone, a guard from Walkertown (N.C.) High who could be an option in either the 2019 or 2020 class, and Josh Hall, a class of 2020 forward from Durham, N.C. who is playing his basketball for Moravian Prep in Hickory, N.C.

Both Cone and Hall's stocks have been rising with colleges in recent weeks. Cone's potential to reclassify into the 2019 class led to an offer from NC State in April. The 5-foot-9, 150-pounder is currently rated the No. 59 player in the 2020 class by Rivals.com. He averaged averaged 25.7 points, 6.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game this season.

Hall, 6-foot-9, 190 pounds, is rated No. 139 in the 2020 class by Rivals.com but is likely in line for a rankings bump if he continues his strong play in the spring and summer.