basketball

Analyst: NC State basketball commit Jaylon Gibson has upside

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Few services have seen recent NC State basketball commitment Jaylon Gibson (6-10, 200 pounds) from Grace Christian in Apex, N.C., as much as Phenom Hoop Report, which was founded by Rick Lewis.

Lewis can recall seeing the flashes of potential during Gibson’s sophomore year. From the beginning, Gibson’s ability to run the floor stood out. And, not atypically Lewis noted, it just took some time for the skillset to catch up to Gibson’s size.

“The thing with him, we often use those words, ‘He is oozing with upside and potential,’” Lewis noted. “But he really is. I think for him, he’s just still learning the game.

"I really think he could even be a better college player than high school player, because at the high school level he was just trying to figure it all out.”

Jaylon Gibson announced last week he was signing with NC State Wolfpack basketball.
Gibson announced last week he was signing with NC State.
